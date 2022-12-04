Former Pa. Sen. John Yudichak, left, and former Pa. State Rep. Michael Carroll, far right, were honored with the Recognition of Service Award at the annual Greater Pittston YMCA Awards dinner on Thursday night at The Banks - a Waterfront venue. Left to right: Yudichak, Atty. Michael Butera, MC, Jeremy Popiel, Gr. Pittston YMCA director, Carroll.

HUGHESTOWN – As the saying goes, “All good things come to an end,” and for Michael Carroll, his time has come to an end as a state representative for the 118th District.

Carroll, a Democrat, spent the last 16 years representing his constituents from Lackawanna, Luzerne and Monroe counties from 2007 to 2014 and Luzerne and Lackawanna counties from 2015 to present. He took over for the late Tom Tigue from Hughestown in 2007.

Carroll, 60, gained political experience early in his career working for U.S. Rep. Paul Kanjorski and Pa. State Rep. John Yudichak before running for office and being elected in 2007.

Jim Haddock, who successfully won his bid to succeed Carroll this past November, has taken over the reigns at the 118th District.

Carroll and Haddock come from a long line of Greater Pittstonians that have held the office in the 118th District going back to James Musto (1969-1971), Raphael Musto (1971-1980), Tigue (1981-2006) and Carroll (2007-2022).

“It was the highest of honors to serve,” Carroll remarked on the 16 years of service to his constituents in Greater Pittston and beyond. “Succeeding Tom Tigue, who was an exceptional legislator, served our community with distinction for 26 years and succeeding Tom was real challenging. I gave it my best for 16 years and tried to make a positive difference to the community and I think I did that.”

Carroll considered Tigue as a mentor and an excellent legislative role model for his career.

“Tom encouraged me to run and he supported me,” Carroll added. “In the beginning, he left me on my own and occasionally I would reach out to him for guidance. He was an independent thinker and he encouraged me to do so as well.”

Carroll believes he has helped every community he served over his 16 years.

“Every single community in Greater Pittston has been the beneficiary of some projects that I’ve advocated for,” Carroll said. “I didn’t do it as a sole practitioner. I had help from many local officials from Pittston Area School officials to nonprofits like the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce. This wasn’t me doing this myself.”

He cited the Greater Pittston Yard Waste program with the facility located in Dupont, solving yard waste issues in Greater Pittston; the Pittston Main Street revitalization project, the Pittston Memorial Library, the flood remediation in West Avoca at Mill Creek; with the aid of Sen. Mellow, Commerce Road was rebuilt leading to the Grimes Industrial Park, are a few of Carroll’s accomplishments in Greater Pittston.

During his tenure, Carroll chaired three committees, Agriculture, Environmental Resources and Energy, and finally the last four years at Transportation.

The state sales tax and income tax were never raised in the 16 years Carroll has been in office, a record he is proud to say.

“In fact we lowered, just this year, the corporate net income tax and a few years ago we lowered the capital stock franchise tax,” Carroll said. “A lot of legislators would hang their hat on that but I will say we haven’t funded public education at a level necessary to prevent school boards from having to raise property taxes. When school districts have to raise taxes, it’s because the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania isn’t doing their part.”

Over time, Carroll new it was time to move on from being a legislator and to look for other options saying it has become more difficult to govern.

The last six years have been difficult when it came to legislating in Harrisburg. The party lines were drawn deep in the sand and it has been very difficult to get bills passed, according to Carroll.

“In the last six years, trying to govern in a way that’s not a perpetual a tug of war between Republicans and Democrats has been difficult,” Carroll said, on of the main reasons why he didn’t run for re-election. “It became more challenging then ever to reach compromise.”

For now, Carroll will be doing per diem work at the juvenile detention center at Pittston Township.

He hasn’t ruled out public service in the future and if Governor-elect Josh Shapiro needs his services, he would gladly serve.

“It’s a wonderful area to represent, and we have wonder attributes in our region in Greater Pittston and I’ve been thrilled to been a part to enhance many wonder assets in existence.”