Each December marks the anniversary of My Corner, Your Corner. This week I celebrate 23 years of having the privilege of writing this column.

As a big fan of the Sunday Dispatch in my youth, I could have never imaged the 12-year-old me, one day you would end up writing and shooting photos for the paper.

It’s been an honor and I have met so many wonderful people in Greater Pittston that so many of you, I call friend.

Over the years, I thought, is it possible to know so many people and the truth is, yes it is possible and I’ve had a blast getting to know each and everyone who’s path I crossed.

Related Video

Each week, I try to capture the essence of Greater Pittston whether it is through my columns or through my articles or through my lens. I believe I have accomplished that year-after-year.

Someone once asked me, “Does it get repetitious cover the same events each year?” The answer is no. Each Tomato Festival, each Cherry Blossom Festival, or St. Patrick’s Day Parade is different. There is always someone new to look forward to.

Don’t get me wrong, covering the same events is predictable as well, but there’s nothing wrong with routine.

The hard part of the job is seeing people I’ve covered over time; disappear as they leave this mortal coil.

Just this week, I was talking to my good friend and former longtime Pittston merchant, Theresa Colella. In retirement, she moved to the apartments at Wesley Village. I told the story when I covered the 100th birthday of Wesley resident, William “Hank” Cordy.

Hank celebrated his birthday with a huge bash in the community room at Wesley. It was Super Bowl night and the game was on the big screen TV. As I entered the room, I was hard pressed to find Hank because I didn’t see anyone that may have resembled a 100-year-old person.

I asked one of the residents to point Hank out and when she did, I thought, it’s impossible that he was 100. He looked about 80 years old and was walking about like a teenager.

I was sorry to see Hank passed away this past away this past June at 102 years old. Something tells me Hank was probably running away from the funeral director too.

Of course, one of highs of this past year was covering the Pittston Area softball team from the regular schedule all the way to the state title at Penn State.

It was such an honor to witness win-after-win from that group of girls. I’ve been around a lot of athletes in my day and not one of those girls had an attitude, cockiness or conceitedness. It was so refreshing to see. I couldn’t have been any prouder of them to win that title and yes, Anthony Marranca, I’m from the other side of the river.

Knowing I was able to document the journey through photography has been my pleasure.

I really look forward to seeing what these ladies can do next spring. I hope they go into the season not feeling pressure to repeat. I’m sure head coach Frank Parente will guide them as they march through the season.

But for now, a few of the girls from the softball team will be on the hardwoods fighting for a shot at the district title this winter for the Patriots.

Speaking of Theresa Colella, she told me her grandson, Adam Turoni, a chocolatier from Savannah, Georgia, who now owns three chocolate stores, Chocolat by Adam Turoni, (two in Savannah and a new location at Charleston, S.C.), was approached by a movie company shooting in Savannah.

The news wasn’t about his new location, although that is a tremendous opportunity in a great market, no, the news was Adam made chocolate hats for a chef in the movie, “The Menu.”

According to Theresa, Adam had to make the hats big enough and strong enough for wear during the movie. He also had to make another item out of marshmallows.

“The Menu” is currently showing in local theaters if you’re interested in seeing Adam’s work. Don’t look for his name in the credits; he wasn’t included, much to his grandmother’s chagrin.

So if you ever get to Savannah or Charleston, look up Adam’s stores. I’ve had his products and they are second to none.

The Riverside High School graduate with, of course, deep roots in Greater Pittston, loves to see folks from back home at his stores. He can be found mainly at one of his Savannah locations.

He’s really a rising star in the industry and on a few occasions, was featured Paula Deen’s former TV cooking show out of Savannah.

So in closing for this week, I, again, want to thank the readers that have taken interest in my column, thanks to the Times Leader Media Group for allowing me to express myself each week, and I’d like to thank Ed Ackerman, then editor of the Sunday Dispatch, for having faith in me to write a column.

I’d also like to thank the late Russell Johnson for encouraging me to do this job.

Quote of the week

” There is nothing brilliant or outstanding in my record, except perhaps this one thing. I do the things I believe ought to be done. And when I make up my mind to do a thing, I act.” – Theodore Roosevelt, 26th U.S. president

Thought of the week

“There is no passion to be found playing small—in settling for a life that is less than the one you are capable of living.” – Nelson Mandela

Bumper stick

“Your big opportunity may be right where you are standing right now.” – Napoleon Hill