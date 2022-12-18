The former Pittston Lumber will see the wrecking ball in 2023.

The former Pittston Hospital and the two other structures on the 13-acre property owned by Pittston City’s Redevelopment Authority. The project is earmarked for loft apartments.

PITTSTON – As another year rapidly comes to a close, City of Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo reflects on 2022 and looks forward to, what he believes will be an exciting 2023.

The City of Pittston, like all municipalities, has been readjusting coming out of and completely getting past 2020 and 2021 from the pandemic.

“This is the first year we feel that we are moving away from the pandemic,” Lombardo said. “Not that it’s over, it’s sort of lingering out there, but this is the first year we have been able to get back on track with projects and starting to move things around.” Lombardo said the pandemic shutdown was well-used time giving the administration at City Hall time to catch their collective breath.

“In all the time I’ve been in office, it was probably the most planning in terms of what’s to come,” Lombardo expressed. “The good news is, things are really going to blow up in the city next year in a good way.”

Lombardo is please, after working hard on getting Alvernia University, Reading, to Pittston, is a done deal.

Alvernia has worked out a partnership with Luzerne Co. Community College (LCCC), which as a satellite campus on Main St., where as, until a future home is ready for Alvernia, they will share space with LCCC.

Mayor Lombardo said the next stage of the Main St., streetscape project has been secured and will start in the spring of 2023.

“We will have, not one, but two section of the streetscaping project underway by the end of 2023,” Lombardo added. “It will be great to see the long-awaited Junction streetscaping project started.”

The Junction streetscaping will run to the Duryea line.

Other high priority projects Lombardo has high hopes in starting in 2023 would be the Fort Pittston School at Parsonage and Main Streets, the Pittston Hospital property projects and Pittston Lumber property.

“All three of those projects are moving along and I think, realistically they will be started in 2023,” Lombardo said.

Recently, the former Fort Pittston was accepted to be placed on the National Historic Registry and as a result, will have funds available.

“That will allow us to use historic tax credits to move the project along,” Lombardo said. “We have a developer from Harrisburg that specializes in old school conversions that have historic values. We are estimating 12 to 14 high end units for the Fort Pittston project.”

The former Gerri’s Bridal will be raised in 2023.

Developer Scott Verdine is currently overhauling the former CeeKay Auto. Verdine plans the building with 10 to 12 loft apartments.

Lombardo said he believes approximately 60 new residential loft units coming to downtown.

Another exciting venture regarding the Junction section of Pittston will be announced in March 0f 2023 regarding tourism.

“I’m not at liberty to give out details at this point in time, but next March, we will have a big announcement,” Lombardo said. Another pet project for Lombardo was connectivity along the river.

He is currently in contact with Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown to work on a future project Lombardo is not willing to divulge at this point in time, but look for an announcement in 2023.

What Mayor Lombardo calls the Pittston Hospital project consisting of three structures including the former hospital would house a potential 50 to 60 highend units.

“We want to save all the buildings up there, “Mayor Lombardo said. “Jenkins Twp. will be involved with the project since the buildings sit on their municipality. We have a great working relationship with Jenkins and I’m looking forward to working with them.”

Lombardo can see the Pittston Hospital turn into a $30 million project.

“I want to see those buildings saved,” Lombardo exclaimed. “I think everyone wants to see that site saved and developed.”

The Land Bank is another project close to Lombardo’s heart.

The purpose of the Land Bank is to acquire abandon or blighted property and demolish building or clear lots for sale to put the property back on the tax books.

The North East Land Bank Authority is a consortium between Pittston City, West Pittston Borough, Jenkins Twp., Duryea Borough, Hughestown Borough and Avoca Borough.

Other municipalities interested in joining the Land Bank are Wyoming, West Wyoming, Exeter, Laflin, and Plains.

The Burns Building, across the street from the City of Pittston being developed by Rob Bresnahan, will house up to 10 loft apartments and a microbrewery.

“So we have Drip Coffee coming to the drive through across the street from the Landmark Building, we have two or three boutique type men’s clothing stores coming, and two potential bakeries looking for space downtown,” Lombardo said. “We are going through that list looking for holes for placement.”

A Mexican Restaurant is on the verge of opening on Main St., a Noodle Bowl food established at the Waterfront Complex as well as 27 residential units.

Waterfront will have an entire new entrance at the Kennedy Blvd. side, now being erected.

Pittston Lumber will be coming down in 2023 and Lombardo hopes that would happen in early 2023.

In the next 18-months, a new ambulance facility will be constructed at the south end of the city in the vicinity of the Triangle Motel.

“When all this happens, it’s going to happen big,” Lombardo said. “We have right now, about 60,000 sq. ft. requested for downtown from potential businesses.

Art will still be a focal point for the city and that trend will continue through 2023.

“We are going on our 13th year without a property increase and I believe that if we keep increasing housing, by the end of 2024, we can give another exemption on the Homestead going from $18,000 up to $20,000 off your property,” Lombardo stated. “I’d love to see a property tax break towards seniors that might allow for, let’s say, another $5,000.”

The ever-enthusiastic mayor vowed he isn’t going anywhere knowing he has too much to do in the city, Lombardo is just rolling up his sleeves.