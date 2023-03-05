Dallas resident Thomas Dombroski announced he is seeking a Republican nomination for Luzerne County Council in the May 16 primary election.

Dombroski has been the president/owner of a commercial real estate rental business in Wilkes-Barre for 30 years.

He said his experience as a business owner and administrator would benefit council, adding that he often comes up with solutions that are not obvious to others.

He has bachelor’s degrees in accounting and information systems from King’s College.

Related Video

Dombroski said he would apply that educational background to county finances, which is a major priority.

“I want Luzerne County to stay strong financially,” Dombroski said. “As long as Luzerne County is financially strong, anything else is achievable.”

Debt is a key focus, he said.

“Our Standard & Poor’s credit rating just improved to ‘A’ and should continue to improve as we pay down our debt, which was $466 million in 2010 before home rule and now will be $197 million at the end of 2023.”

The county is scheduled to pay off its debt in 2030, which will create a projected surplus of $20 million that year, he said.

Dombroski said he will look into the feasibility of districting, whereby each council member would represent approximately 29,640 residents. He also is interested in examining a combination of the current at-large representation plus districting.

“I am against reducing the number of council members below 11,” he said.

A majority of Luzerne County Council seats — six of 11 — are up for grabs this year.