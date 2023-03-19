U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright agrees an investigation is needed into last November’s election paper shortage in Luzerne County.

He’s not so impressed with how Republicans in Washington are handling the matter.

Cartwright, D-Moosic, suggested Sunday that a hearing set for later this month by The Committee on House Administration shouldn’t proceed until Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce finishes his own probe of the incident.

“Well of course we need an investigation. And a hearing in Washington is also good, but it probably ought to wait until the actual investigation is complete. Luzerne County has a very capable DA, and he is conducting that investigation.”

Sanguedolce is a Republican.

As reported Saturday night, the committee will hold the hearing — called “Government Voter Suppression in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania” — in Washington, D.C. on March 28 to examine “how a severe shortage of available Election Day ballots provided by Luzerne County effectively closed polling locations and prevented thousands of Pennsylvanians from exercising their right to vote in the 2022 midterm election.”

Cartwright took aim at the hearing’s title in a message to the Times Leader on Sunday.

“What we should not do is name the hearing beforehand ‘Government Voter Suppression’ and grandstand about it without any basis for such a thing,” Cartwright said.

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, has said he intends to sit in on the hearing and ask questions. He said he has several questions regarding what he termed “the debacle of the last election in Luzerne County.”

Meuser said he has discussed the issue with Sanguedolce, asking, among other issues, how so many polling places ran out of paper.

Swetz has been briefed

County Acting Manager Brian Swetz on Sunday told the Times Leader he received an initial briefing on the matter of the hearing and expects to provide a response on Monday.

As reported on Saturday, Luzerne County Election Board Chairwoman Denise Williams said she received an email invitation to participate in the hearing and is awaiting guidance from the county law office before deciding if she will attend.

County Chief Solicitor Harry W. Skene said Saturday evening he became aware of the committee hearing on Friday and was awaiting more information before issuing guidance.

Skene said he was only aware of two county government representatives invited to attend: Williams and county Deputy Election Director Beth McBride, who had served as acting director during the November general election.

“To say it was government voter suppression when there hasn’t been a report issued on the investigation, I would say it’s not fair to put that narrative out there,” Williams said.

She questions what facts will be presented because the county is awaiting the results of a county District Attorney’s Office investigation of the paper shortage that had been requested by the five-citizen election board.

Sanguedolce has said his office is thoroughly investigating the Nov. 8 election paper problem, which caused widespread issues at polling places. The DA said every detective in his office is involved in some capacity, and they were speaking to hundreds of witnesses.

The Congressional hearing is set for 10:30 a.m. March 28 in the Longworth House Office Building, Washington, D.C.