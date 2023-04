Jaxson Folweiler observed the growth inside the egg through candling. Candling is shining a bright light on the egg to see the shadow of the embryo inside.

Karsyn Dotzman recreated hatching through this art project.

Levi Reap, Vienna Maruska and Giavanna Roscioli observed the ducks and learned about the ducks’ needs, including food, water and warmth. The ducks are kept warm by a heat lamp and huddle together to stay warm.

Anthony Cortese, Oliver Davis, Maxwell Collins and Jack Nolan learned about the ducks’ body parts that help them swim such as their webbed feet and oil gland. Students observed the ducks preening. Preening is rubbing an oil they produce to keep them mostly waterproof.

Other teachers incorporated the duck project into writing assignments and songs. Mrs. Coleen Reza, technology education teacher, challenged her students to code Ozobots duck robots to travel from their nest to the pond. John Ankenbrand and Oliver Davis prepare their Ozobots to follow the coded path they created.