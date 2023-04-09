Home News Sherry McHale hosts Easter egg hunt for neighbors News Sherry McHale hosts Easter egg hunt for neighbors April 8, 2023 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Sherry McHale held her housing development’s annual Easter egg hunt. Neighborhood children enjoyed finding eggs and having chocolate and lollipops. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Mariah Kiser is busy filling her basket with Easter eggs she found during the East egg hunt. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Pictured are Noha Gallagher, Cullen Papiercavich, Samaad Lamar, Jr. and Mariah Kiser, all winners who found the golden egg. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Hunter Alaimo poses with the Easter Bunny at Sherry McHale’s Easter Egg Hunt. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Shown in the photo are all the children that participated in Sherry McHale’s (back row with bunny ears) Annual Easter Egg Hunt. In the front is Wally the Dog. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch ❮ ❯ PITTSTON – Sherry McHale held the second annual Panama Street Easter Egg Hunt at her home. More than a dozen children took part in the hunt with four winners finding a golden egg. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Attorneys challenging Luzerne County Election Board decision on 990 provisional ballots Luzerne County Council selects insurance broker Luzerne County officials announce “fiscal milestone” View Comments