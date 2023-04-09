Avery McDonnell, 3, and Patrick Joyce, 4, at the spring show held by Tiny Learners Learning Center at Wyoming Area’s Tenth Street School. Submitted photo

Avery McDonnell, 3, and Patrick Joyce, 4, at the spring show held by Tiny Learners Learning Center at Wyoming Area’s Tenth Street School.

Submitted photo

Tiny Learners gets a visit from the Easter Bunny at the annual spring show held at Tenth Street School.

Miss Kelly’s class of 2-year-olds and 3-years-old perform at the wpring whow. Kelly Argenio, far right, is the owner of Tiny Learners Learning Center, Exeter.

Jenny Hewitt, left, and Theodore Lasher, both 4 years old, perform at the Easter-themed spring show.

WYOMING – Tiny Learners Learning Center, Exeter, recently held a Spring Show at the Tenth Street School featuring a special appearance by the Easter Bunny.

Kelly Argenio is the proprietor of the pre-school.

