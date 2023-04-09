Home News Tiny Learners Learning Center holds spring show News Tiny Learners Learning Center holds spring show April 8, 2023 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Avery McDonnell, 3, and Patrick Joyce, 4, at the spring show held by Tiny Learners Learning Center at Wyoming Area’s Tenth Street School. Submitted photo Tiny Learners gets a visit from the Easter Bunny at the annual spring show held at Tenth Street School. Submitted photo Miss Kelly’s class of 2-year-olds and 3-years-old perform at the wpring whow. Kelly Argenio, far right, is the owner of Tiny Learners Learning Center, Exeter. Submitted photo Jenny Hewitt, left, and Theodore Lasher, both 4 years old, perform at the Easter-themed spring show. Submitted photo ❮ ❯ WYOMING – Tiny Learners Learning Center, Exeter, recently held a Spring Show at the Tenth Street School featuring a special appearance by the Easter Bunny. Kelly Argenio is the proprietor of the pre-school. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Attorneys challenging Luzerne County Election Board decision on 990 provisional ballots Luzerne County Council selects insurance broker Luzerne County officials announce “fiscal milestone” View Comments