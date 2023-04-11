Non-union workers in Luzerne County court branches received 2% across-the-board raises for 2023, according to a new report.
This mirrors the increases county Acting Manager Brian Swetz authorized for non-union employees under his supervision this year.
The county administration released a report on the raises and new compensation last week, but it did not include court workers that fall under the management of the county Court of Common Pleas.
In total, 85 court workers received 2% raises, the report says. Court officials said funds were budgeted to cover all increases.
After factoring in the increases, the judiciary report lists the following new annual compensation amounts for non-union court workers, listed alphabetically:
Josianne Aboutanos, law clerk, $73,248
Morgan Bell, executive secretary, $55,155
Michelle Bellanco, judicial assistant, $41,000
Ali Bonomo, jury assistant, $36,720
Carla Bradley, supervisor, $55,141
Jessica Brielmeier, court reporter, $48,960
Nicholas Callen, judicial assistant, $45,804
Anita Calzola, court reporter, $69,360
Jule Carmody, executive secretary, $54,073
Sharyn Chisdock, PFA assistant, $41,820
Marcia Colleran, court reporter, $69,360
Janet Conser, hearing officer, $36,414
Christine Cotter, judicial assistant, $44,919
Maria Detweiler, interpreter, $66,300
James Dougherty, PFA manager, $44,737
Joann Elko, executive secretary, $52,524
Bernadette Farran, court reporter, $48,960
Jill Fiedorczyk, executive secretary, $52,525
Diane Flanley, PFA assistant, $37,000
Nathan Fritz, central court coordinator, $44,737
Danielle Goldowski, treatment court coordinator, $61,200
Amy Haydu, administrative trial specialist, $35,700
Kimberly Hearity, court reporter, $61,200
Robert Hetro Jr., interpreter, $55,141
Heidi Hoedl-Knorr, court administration manager, $44,737
Michael Howe, information technology specialist, $41,616
Alecia Jaques, court reporter, $51,960
Samuel Kasper, law clerk, $36,625
John Kennedy, court services supervisor, $55,141
Themla Kennedy, interpreter, $72,000
John Kosakowski, judicial assistant, $38,760
Karen Krutski, jury assistant, $39,843
Amy Lasinski, administrative trial specialist, $38,000
Andrew Lazar, hearing officer, $74,541
Frank Licata, prison video coordinator, $53,338
Nicole Litostansky, executive secretary, $52,524
Thomas Lopez, law clerk, $73,248
Kennedy Maclean, administrative trial specialist, $35,700
Rebecca Madden, executive secretary, $52,524
Justin Malarkey, court services manager, $44,737
John Maloney, central court assistant, $39,700
Nicole Marek, executive secretary, $55,155
Ginamarie Marsicano, administrative assistant, $47,521
Diane Marut, jury coordinator, $44,980
Nicole Marullo, court reporter, $48,960
Susan Maza, hearing officer, $73,079
Lee Molitoris, attorney, $61,430
Kathryn Monacelli, court reporter, $51,960
Cierra Montalvo, administrative trial specialist, $38,000
Sharon Mudlock, family court supervisor, $55,141
Michael Murphy, PFA assistant, $34,140
Deborah Mushalla,, administrative assistant, $38,495
Joseph Musto, law clerk, $73,248
Leah Nelson, court reporter, $48,960
Joelle Novackowski, judicial assistant, $41,000
Christopher O’Donnell, hearing officer, $74,540
Kriss Ann Oncay, court reporter, $66,300
Victoria Paisley, judicial assistant, $47,012
Ellen Parmenteri, executive secretary, $52,525
Patty Petts, court reporter, $61,200
Sara Pizzo, court reporter, $48,960
Brittany Quinn, law clerk, $73,248
Matthew Reinert, law clerk, $73,248
Salina Reinmiller, administrative trial specialist, $32,640
Justin Richards, law clerk, $73,248
Olivia Sherrick, court reporter, $48,960
Sheri Slusser, executive secretary, $52,525
Siena Slusser, administrative assistant, $35,374
Megan Stone, executive secretary, $52,525
Karla Swartwood, court administration supervisor, $55,141
Nicole Tanana, law clerk, $73,248
Hugh Taylor, law clerk, $36,624
Joseph Taylor, judicial assistant, $41,000
Jeffrey Tokach, law clerk, $79,433
Kristyn Tokash, judicial assistant, $46,845
Elizabeth Topolski, law clerk, $36,625
Lori-Ann Umphred, administrative assistant, $55,155
Joe Van Jura, attorney, $83,840
Nick Volpetti, judicial assistant, $38,760
Emily Walting, law clerk, $36,624
Lynelle Wicht, civil manager, $44,737
Laureen Yeager, hearing officer, $71,400
Leann Yukenavage, administrative assistant, $35,700
Dan Zeleniak, judicial assistant, $41,000
Carol Zolner, administrative assistant, $40,016
County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce was the only county government overseer to deviate from the 2% raises. The DA said last week he provided varied higher increases that were necessary to retain existing workers.
Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes