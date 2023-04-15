PITTSTON – Abrianna Killino, Greater Pittston Youth Sport and Family Program coordinator, recently announced three upcoming events for April.

On Wednesday, April 19, join Abrianna for a night of fun with bubbles during Craft Night for ages of 3-years old to 5 years old from 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Learn how to make unique bouncing bubbles by registering for the program online at https://tinyurl.com/nx5en9ht.

Family Membership and Membership pricing is $8, $10 for non-members.

Closing date to register is Tuesday, April 18.

The next event will take place on Wednesday, April 16, when Abrianna introduces children to an afternoon with wooden sensory blocks from 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. for ages of 6 to 13. Register at https://tinyurl.com/nx5en9ht. Closing date is Tuesday, April 25.

Rounding out April is the Family Fun Night on Friday, April 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. for all ages.

The evening’s activities include a bounce house, family friendly crafts, and swimming. To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/5n6dypkx.

Family membership and Membership pricing is free, $10 for non-members.

Last day to register is Thursday, April 28.

For further information on any of the events listed or for questions regarding Youth & Family Programs, contact Abrianna at Abrianna.killino@wvymca.org or call Abrianna at the YMCA at 570-931-3789.

Jeremy Popiel is the Greater Pittston YMCA director.