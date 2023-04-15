Keegan Bucci, 17, a Pittston Area Senior, took home runner-up national champion honors at the Powerlifting America High School Nationals last month in Scranton. Though he’ll be graduating soon, Bucci said that weightlifting is something he plans to continue to pursue and compete in.

YATESVILLE — After only three years in existence and two years of professional competition, Pittston Area’s weightlifting team is continuing to make waves on a national scale.

Ranging from middle-schoolers to a high school senior, the team competed on March 31, in the Powerlifting America High School Nationals tourney at the Radisson Lackawanna Station Hotel in Scranton, which featured teams from 33 states.

And under the tutelage of Coach Ed Straub, several participants not only rose to the challenge, but set the bar at a remarkably high level.

Keegan Bucci, a senior at Pittston Area High School who took home runner-up national champion honors in his weight class with a total of 1,331 pounds between the squat, bench press and deadlift, offered his thoughts on the experience.

Related Video

“When I first started, I kind of just did it (lifting) to get stronger for wrestling and I realized that I was, you know, above average. So, I thought I might as well work harder at it, and it’s paid off. Definitely. I ended up taking second and the kid I lost to took best overall,” he said.

Bucci, who wants to become a Pennsylvania State Trooper, said of the program, “It’s like a family here, so you come in and you see everybody. Everybody always puts a smile on each other’s face. It’s just a good environment.” Bucci added that lifting translates over into confidence and self-esteem in all areas of life. However, he noted, “when you’re out there, though, it’s just you and the bar.”

Elsewhere on the team, Ellie Schardien, a freshman with only five months lifting experience, took home runner-up accolades at her weight. Brody Spindler took home top honors in his weight class, earning a national champ moniker, and Bryce Hearst earned a runner-up nod for his weight class. Kayden Walker took home fourth place in his class, and eight graders Nathan Zielinski and Troy Fratarcangeli placed in their weight classes.

A reporter asked Straub how impressed he was by his team.

“Impressed? I don’t think there’s a word to express how I feel,” Straub said. “I never thought in three years we’d be at a level like this. The kids got into it doing perfect form, and that’s everything right there in a nutshell.”

Straub strives to start with the basics, building a foundation of perfect form in the lifts as soon as students enter the program, which ensures not only a solid base, but safety as well.

“I never thought it would take off like it is. But one thing I got to say is I think the reason why we’re excelling is because of our form. That’s my main thing. And after form comes weight.” It seems like a simple formula, but that’s not to say there isn’t a little strategy involved when it comes to competition time. Of course, strategic specifics won’t be disclosed here.

The students involved are multi-sport athletes or simply just interested in lifting, honors students, and more.

“Any athlete and any student can join the team and there’s a spot for them,” Straub said, adding that all have the opportunity to earn a starting spot at their weight class.

But Straub isn’t stopping there. He’s hard at work in getting powerlifting recognized as a PIAA sport. This feat is in motion, Straub and company are just awaiting an answer on what they need to do next.

Underneath the competition and the workouts, is another positive. “Just for their mental health, it’s so good when you get in here and you lift and you’re done with a good workout, all you feel is good. It translates to their schoolwork, or if they want to go apply for a job, you just have more confidence,” Straub explained.

It’s not only national champions that walk out of the Jimmy Cefalo Athletic Center, it’s confident young students who are lifting and studying their way into endless potential possibilities for the future.

In the short term, however, the next competition is set toward the end of May in Jim Thorpe.