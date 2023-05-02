Years in the making, the new Luzerne County Arts Advisory Board recently held its first meeting at the county courthouse in Wilkes-Barre.

Local arts supporter Howard Grossman started urging county council to create the board in 2018, saying many counties have similar initiatives aimed at helping the arts flourish. He asked again a year later, and the idea gained traction.

A council majority approved an ordinance establishing the board in September 2021, and citizen volunteers were incrementally appointed as they completed the required application and public interview process for outside boards.

The board was formed to “advise, encourage, stimulate and pursue the advancement of the arts” across the county, council said.

Grossman, who had worked for decades in the planning/economic development field, was among those appointed to the seven-member board and was chosen as chairman.

Board members have ties to the arts, either through their own work or in supporting and appreciating the creations of others.

“My mission here is to bring the arts together,” said board member Michele Millington, a musician who was appointed board vice chair.

During the introductory meeting, board member Donald Armstrong described himself as an amateur photographer and said he enjoys the arts and people associated with the arts.

Armstrong said the new board has the potential to “make the arts come alive” in the county and realize the resulting economic advantages that have been experienced in many other regions.

”I think that this association with Luzerne County can help to bring that to permanency and be of record as a major force in changing the atmosphere in the area as far as the arts are concerned,” Armstrong said.

While the board is just starting to work on a mission statement and attainable goals, members rapidly tossed out thoughts on some of their goals.

One was changing mindsets to think of artistic practices as a profession, not only a hobby.

Some others:

• Advocating arts districts

• Tracking arts events countywide so they can be more extensively promoted

• Bringing all types of artists together

• Getting children actively involved in the arts

• Increasing public awareness of local artists

Council did not commit to providing any funding to the board.

The other board members: Carl Frankel, Brian Pipech, Colleen Logan and Lisa Reynolds, who was named board secretary.

Frankel, who was a biology professor at Penn State Hazleton, said he has no artistic talent but has loved the arts since he was young.

“I like hanging out with creative people,” he said.

Active with the Hazleton Art League, Frankel said he is excited about the board to “see what we can do countywide.”

Council clerk Sharon Lawrence said she will assist with ensuring the board complies with requirements, such as properly advertising public meetings.

“I love the arts,” Lawrence said.

Board members tentatively agreed to hold meetings at different locations throughout the county, including the tourism office in the historic former train station in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Council Vice Chairman John Lombardo, who heads the council committee that interviews applicants for outside boards, said he worked to process applicants so the board could start its mission.

“I am excited that they had their first meeting. I think they’ll definitely provide a lot of valuable input on the artistic side of making Luzerne County a better place,” Lombardo said.

Lombardo predicted the board will become a valuable resource.

“There are a lot of municipalities already embracing art and using that as a vessel to attract people, so I think having this advisory board will only make it better and easier to do so,” he said.

