During Opening Day ceremonies at Jenkins Township Little League Complex of the newly formed Greater Pittston Area Little League, officials took a moment to recognize the loss of a longtime supporter, coach, and friend of Jenkins Twp. Little League, Jim Musto, who passed away on March 10, 2023, at the age of 90.

Board members from the newly formed Greater Pittston Area Little League along with local government dignitaries pose for a photo on Little League Opening Day at Jenkins Township Little League complex.

Amy Rosencrance, co-president of Greater Pittston Area Little League, right, greets members of Fortini Asphalt as they enter the field on Opening Day.

Members from Pittston Area Softball 8-10-year-old team proudly display the District 16 Championship banner from the 2022 season at Greater Pittston Area Little League Opening Day at Jenkins Twp. Little League on Saturday, April 29.

JENKINS TWP. – The combined Little Leagues of Pittston Area and Jenkins Township held its first-ever opening day at the Jenkins Township Little League Complex on Saturday, April 29.

More than 400 Little Leaguers took part in a parade to the complex, opening ceremonies, and exhibition scrimmages.

The ceremony honored longtime Jenkins Township Little League volunteer, Jim Musto, who passed away on March 10, 2023 as well as the 8-10-year-old District 16 team who captured the championship in 2022.