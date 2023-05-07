PITTSTON – Meals on Wheels of Greater Pittston is in need of deliver drivers for Mondays and Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Linda Falzone, Meals on Wheels director, said she is looking for teams of two, if possible, a driver and a runner for the deliveries.

“This job is great for a retired couple or two friends who want to volunteer for those two days a week,” Falzone said. “If anyone has a question on what we do, call me at the office.”

For those interested in volunteering, call Falzone at Meals on Wheels at 570-655-0135 as soon as possible.