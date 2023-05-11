Some of the unused vehicles Luzerne County is selling in a live auction Friday morning,

Luzerne County is selling unused vehicles and equipment in a live auction Friday morning, said county Operational Services Division Head Greg Kurtz.

The inventory includes pickup trucks, passenger vehicles, dump trucks/plows, two backhoes, two street-sweeping trailers, three plow blades of various sizes and a small hauling trailer, Kurtz said.

An auction list and other information is posted on the main page at luzernecounty.org.

Conducted by a sheriff’s office representative, the auction will start at 10 a.m. on Camryn Way near the Forty Fort Soccer Club fields and county-owned Wyoming Valley Airport.

Related Video

Viewing of items will be permitted from 8:30 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.

Kurtz said the auction will generate revenue for the county and provide interested residents with access to equipment no longer needed by the road and bridge department and other county offices.

The county’s last public auction was smaller and held in 2020, when six vehicles and two trailers were sold for $13,255.

Online pre-registration is encouraged and available until noon today through a link on the county site. On-site registration will be permitted from 8:30 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. the morning of the auction at a transaction tent.

All purchases must be paid in full by cash or check at the time of the auction.

Everything is sold in as-is condition, and the county is not responsible for assisting bidders with starting, repairing, troubleshooting of verifying the condition of any equipment or vehicles. No mechanical or safety inspections have been performed.

No work on equipment or vehicles will be permitted until the sales transaction and title transfer are completed.

Title transfers will be completed off-site at Kelly’s Auto Tag, 1183 Wyoming Ave., Exeter. All title transfer costs from the notary service are the responsibility of the successful bidder.

Purchased items must be removed from the property before May 15 to avoid towing and storage costs at the new owner’s expense.

Questions should be directed to the county road/bridge department at 570-825-1604.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.