Wyoming Area split four softball games in five days, winning the last of those games to make official what was already very likely.

The Lady Warriors clinched a spot in the District 2 Class 4A playoffs where nine teams were pursuing eight spots.

Wyoming Area enters the final week of the regular season in fifth place in the Class 4A ratings race.

The Lady Warriors are 7-4 and third out of seven teams in Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 with one game remaining.

Wyoming Area 7, Nanticoke 0

Renee Haddock had four hits, Anna Wisnewski drove in three runs and Alexa Gasek tossed a shutout Friday when Wyoming Area clinched its playoff berth with the WVC Division 2 victory.

Haddock went 4-for-4 and scored twice.

Wisnewski doubled for the only extra-base hit among Wyoming Area’s 16 hits.

Gasek gave up eight hits, but did not walk a batter or allow a run while striking out six.

Olivia Allen, who scored twice, and Kayla Leo had two hits each.

Holy Redeemer 7, Wyoming Area 0

Second-place Holy Redeemer shut out host Wyoming Area Wednesday in a WVC Division 2 game.

Anne Carter threw a three-hit shutout and Lauren Whitman went 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored to lead the Lady Royals.

Anna Wisnewski had two hits and Olivia Allen had the other for Wyoming Area.

Holy Redeemer led just 3-0 until breaking the game open in the top of the seventh inning.

Wyoming Area 15, Wyoming Valley West 2

Jocelyn Williams and Kayla Leo drove in four runs each in Tuesday’s non-league, road win.

Williams was 3-for-4 with two triples, a double and four runs scored. Leo doubled, singled and scored three times.

Alexa Gasek threw a four-hitter and contributed offensively, going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI.

Anna Wisnewski, who scored three times, and Morgan Janeski had two hits each.

Lake-Lehman 9, Wyoming Area 0

Division champion Lake-Lehman shut out host Wyoming Area Monday in a WVC Division 2 game.

The Lady Knights got hits from the first eight spots in the order and scored in all but the second inning.