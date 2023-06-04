Cathy Schappert, of Elizabeth St, Pittston, was the recipient of the Lowe’s Pride in Place $1,000 giveaway program for City of Pittston property owners who go above and beyond in maintaining their property. Shown in the photo with Schappert’s daughter Krystal Thomas are city officials. Left to right: Mary Kroptavich, Pittston Main Street manager, Thomas, Joe Chacke, PIttston Redevelopment Authorty executive director, Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo. Back: Shannon Bonacci, Pittston Redevelopment Authority deputy director.

PITTSTON – The City of Pittston launched its Pride in Place reward program a few years ago with great success.

This year, Cathy Schappert is the recipient of Lowe’s $1,000 grand prize, recognizing a resident of Pittston’s pride in their home.

During Neighborhood Action Sweeps during summer months, city departments including Police, Fire, Code Officers, Main Street management and Community Development employees walk through neighborhoods to clean city-owned areas, check signage, chat with residents, ensure that hazardous conditions are not present, and recognize homeowners who go above and beyond to display curb appeal. Homeowners who are selected as “Pride in Place” recipients receive a Lowe’s gift card.

At the end of the year, recipients are put in a hat and one winner is randomly selected to win a Pride in Place Grand Prize of $1,000 to be used toward a home project of their choosing.

Schappert used the money to replace a more energy efficient large picture window and to purchase shutters for the second floor windows.

“I want to thank Lowe’s for selecting Pittston for the grant they offered on this (Pride in Place),” Schappert said. “I was totally shocked when I got the letter in the mail that I won a $1,000 grant to improve the property. I used the grant to replace the last remaining original window and the shutters.”

Krystal Thomas, Schappert’s daughter, is responsible for the floral decorations in and around the property. She even started growing a few tomato plants in the yard.

Mayor Michael Lombardo was pleased to hand over the check to Schappert and looked forward to her further improvement in her property.

“Taking pride in your property is important to us and we were have a sidebar and the Oregon section of Pittston is historically a great part of the city,” Lombardo said. “I want to congratulate Cathy Schappert and commend her on taking pride in her property. We are going to continue to work in the neighborhoods and create opportunities like this through the Redevelopment Office that allow us to do some of these things.”

Lombardo thanked Lowe’s for their contribution as well as this team at the city Redevelopment Authority in Joe Chacke, executive director, and Shannon Bonacci, deputy director, as well as Mary Kroptavich, Pittston’s Main Street manager.