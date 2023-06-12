Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce met with county Manager Romilda Crocamo Monday afternoon to discuss his office’s completed investigation of the November 2022 general election paper ballot shortage.

Sanguedolce said he will brief county council members on the investigation during a closed-door session before Tuesday’s council meeting. The five-citizen election board also has been invited to council’s executive session, but Sanguedolce said he will hold a virtual briefing Wednesday for election board members unable to attend Tuesday.

“I want them all to know what’s in the investigation report before it goes public,” the DA said.

After these briefings, Sanguedolce will release a public version of the report with confidential or privileged information redacted, he said.

Crocamo said they discussed report highlights during Monday’s briefing, but she has not yet had an opportunity to read the entire report.

“We did discuss potential avenues to alleviate future issues,” Crocamo said in a statement.

The administration does not plan to conduct further investigation but will complete a review of the processes and procedures used in the 2022 general election and last month’s municipal primary, Crocamo added.

County Chief Solicitor Harry Skene also participated in Monday’s briefing, she said.

A shortage of proper-stock paper for the ballot marking devices at numerous polling places in the November general had prompted the county to resort to the extreme measure of keeping all polling places open an extra two hours, or until 10 p.m. A county judge granted the county’s request for an extension following an emergency court proceeding.

The county administration did not issue a prompt public statement about the matter as it was unfolding early on Election Day, causing more confusion, some have pointed out.

Then-county manager Randy Robertson immediately asked Sanguedolce to assist with a review of what happened. The election board also subsequently voted to refer the matter to the DA’s Office.

On Nov. 9, the day after the election, Robertson announced he was leaving the position he held for five months, saying his departure was necessary to attend to family health issues. Before the resignation, several council members had said there was a movement afoot to take personnel action against Robertson due to their deep concerns about the paper shortage.

Robertson had agreed the county’s failure to procure the needed quantity of proper-stock paper was “unacceptable,” but he also said bureau management turnover and a lack of institutional knowledge in recent years had contributed to issues.

The paper shortage had attracted national media attention. In March, a Congressional committee collected testimony and asked questions at a hearing in Washington, D.C. entitled, “Government Voter Suppression in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania” in response to the paper issue.

Hundreds of votes that had been cast on copied ballots were ultimately accepted after the general.

Sanguedolce has said he and his staff spoke to numerous poll workers and others involved in the election and that he was confident the report would answer many or all questions raised about the cause and effect of the paper shortage.

Council Chairwoman Kendra Vough said Monday she is looking forward to the briefing and hopes the report can be used to “run smoother elections moving forward.”

Council Vice Chairman John Lombardo said he is eager to hear about the report and view the findings.

“I think the voters deserve an answer at this point. They’ve waited for a long time. Whatever issues were found, I hope they’re resolved or well on their way to being resolved prior to the November general election this year,” Lombardo said.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.