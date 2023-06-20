Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo has named county Deputy Controller Thomas Sokola as her designee.

The county’s home rule charter requires the manager to designate an employee to serve as acting manager and exercise the powers and duties of the manager if the manager is suspended, temporarily absent, incapacitated or unable to serve. Past county managers have selected division heads.

Crocamo sent an email to council Tuesday afternoon announcing the selection.

Prior to his appointment as deputy controller, Sokola had an “illustrious career” as Geisinger’s region chief administrator and the vice president, chief financial officer and finance officer of Geisinger’s central region, said Crocamo, who started work as manager on May 25.

Related Video

“Luzerne County deserves a dedicated public servant like Tom. My highest priority is assembling a team with the experience, character, and commitment to serving a cause greater than themselves. I believe that Mr. Sokola exemplifies all of these qualities,” Crocamo said.

County Controller Walter Griffith hired Sokola as deputy controller in November.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.