It’s here, half the year is over and it’s been in a blink of an eye.

What’s also here is the smelly Canadian smoke. We had nice reprieve from the yellow, hazy sunshine and darker than darker skies when cloudy, but the smoke is back again.

I’d like to think that for as much as it’s smoky or hazy, it won’t really affect me. I think it has been and my result is a scratchy throat. I’m not sure how the smoke is affecting everyone else, but my throat gets irritated.

So, my conclusion is, if my throat is affected, then my lungs must be affected too.

When the Air Quality Index (AQI) has a dangerous rating, it’s for a reason and it was just that this past Thursday. Just stay inside as much as possible, especially the elderly and people with upper respiratory issues.

After the density of smoke earlier in the month passed, I think it’s safe to say we all thought that was going to be it for the rest of the summer.

The jetstream is not acting in a typical summer pattern staying above Pennsylvania or higher and is slightly below us.

If a high pressure reaches Chicago or a low pressure in New England, that just forces Canadian smoke our way.

We have to hope the jetstream retreats north to keep the smoke in Canada.

It must be devastating to be in Canada and see all the acres and acres of forests being destroyed.

Speaking of forests, I had the pleasure of being at historic Dennis Farm last week, which is owned by sevengeneration of the same African American family going back to the 1700s. That’s incredible when you think of how old the United States is, with another birthday this coming Tuesday, July 4 — our 247th birthday.

I received a call from our good friend and Executive Director of Amercia250PA, Cassandra Coleman, to see if I was available to photograph an event to honor the family-run Dennis Farm, the longest run farm in the nation that is African American-owned.

Naturally I said yes because of the great historical value right here in our own NEPA backyard at Susquehanna County.

There were tons of dignitaries at the farm and Cassandra led the program doing an excellent job as always hosting the program.

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, spoke, as did state Treasurer Stacy Garrity, state Auditor Tim DeFoor and the Chairman of America250PA, Patrick Burns.

A Bicentennial Bell, the size of the Liberty Bell that resides in Philadelphia, one of five to be dedicated throughout the Commonwealth, was presented and dedicated to the Dennis family and farm.

The bell is impressive and embossed on the bell is a quote from 7th generation Dennis family member and founder and CEO of the Dennis Family Charitable Land Trust, M. Denise Dennis.

“When the nation was young, our free African American ancestors owned and farmed this beautiful place against great odds.” – M. Denise Dennis

Denise spoke so eloquently and emotionally about her family, her heritage and what the farm meant to her going back to when she was a child.

She may stand 5-feet in height, but man, what a powerhouse, so when Cassandra got together with Denise, she knew exactly where the first Semiquincentennial Bell would go.

After the program on the farm, a fantastic luncheon was held at Keystone College, another first for me to be on that campus.

While waiting for the two busloads of guests to arrive from the farm ceremony, I had a chance to talk in depth with Treasurer Garrity. I found her to be very approachable and frank in our talk.

She has quite the background, as she is a retired U.S. Army Reserve colonel serving twice for Operation Desert Storm and one tour for the Iraq War earning her two Bronze Stars and a Legion of Merit.

During the Iraq War while processing detainees, she was given the nickname “The Angel of the Desert” for her affection when dealing with the prisoners at the camp.

All in all, it was a great event leading into the Fourth of July holiday.

For me, the Fourth is always special when being a Patriot is meaningful knowing how much I love this country and being so happy to have grown up in the United States.

We are so lucky to live in a free nation despite deep division amongst the two major political parties in our country.

The division is, at times, downright hateful and this is bothersome.

As I mentioned Treasurer Garrity, her political affiliation is opposite of mine, but yet, we has a discussion, not all about politics, but touching upon the political climate. We spoke candidly without getting in each other’s face or denouncing opposite parties.

It’s safe to say we both agreed that the nation should get back to a center somehow and to have respect for our fellow man.

Of course, July 4 means fireworks and plenty of them and I’m not sure how things will work this year with Canadian smoke upon us. Fireworks displays are smoky enough let alone blend in with forest fire smoke. It will be interesting for sure.

We all love fireworks as long as they are set off safely and legally.

Have a happy Fourth of July everyone.

Thought of the Week

“If we ever forget that we are one nation under God, then we will be a nation gone under.” – Ronald Reagan

Quote of the Week

“Where you see wrong or inequality or injustice, speak out, because this is your country. This is your democracy. Make it. Protect it. Pass it on.” – Thurgood Marshall

Bumper Sticker

“Freedom is the oxygen of the soul.” – Moshe Dayan