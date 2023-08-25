Move marks third generation of family financial professionals in firm

PITTSTON — Joseph R. Aliciene & Co., a comprehensive financial planning, tax, and insurance firm welcomes Joseph (Joey) Aliciene III to the practice as an Accountant.

Aliciene’s joins the business after graduating cum laude in May 2023 from King’s College William G. McGowan School of Business with a Bachelor of Science of business administration in accounting.

Aliciene’s arrival at the firm marks the third generation of the Aliciene family lineage at the financial services company. He will focus his role on providing accounting services as he studies to obtain his CPA license.

The firm was founded by Aliciene’s grandfather, Joseph Aliciene, Sr., and is now owned and operated by his father, Joseph (Joe) Aliciene, Jr.

“It’s an honor to join my father at the family business, which was founded on the integrity and hard work of my grandfather,” Aliciene said.

“When I began studying accounting in high school and throughout college coursework and internships, I knew I was drawn to helping individuals with their personal finances. For a lot of people, finances are complex, and I look forward to serving the people of Pittston, Wyalusing, and the surrounding communities by offering holistic financial services,” he added.

Joseph R. Aliciene & Co. was founded in Pittston in 1969 by Joseph Aliciene, Sr., originally offering accounting and insurance services. Since 2004, the practice has been owned and operated by Joe Aliciene, Jr., who joined the firm in 1992.

The company’s service lines have over time expanded to include financial planning and investment services, establishing the practice as a comprehensive financial advisory firm. The business remains in the original residence where the first office was located on Main Street in Pittston, which at the time was also the Aliciene family home.

Now converted into a full-time office space, the home’s location symbolizes the firm’s long-standing commitment to the local community. The firm also has a second location, Downs & Aliciene Accountants and Financial Services, in Wyalusing.

“I couldn’t be happier about my son choosing to join me at the practice my father started and that I have enjoyed continuing to build for the past 30 years,” said Joe Aliciene, Jr. “As a father, it’s heartwarming that my son wants to follow in my footsteps, and his passion for financial services will only help us better serve our clients and the local community.”