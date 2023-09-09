Luzerne County Community College student Gabby Castelleno, Wyoming, was given the honor of cutting the ribbon of the new food and clothing bank at LCCC’s Pittston Center on Wednesday, Sept. 6. Reacting after the ribbon was cut, left to right: PA State Rep. Jim Haddock, LCCC President Tom Leary, LCCC Pittston Center Director Samantha Patterson, Castelleno, LCCC faculty member Ed Ackerman.

Donations are being accepted for the new Pittston Center Student Food Bank, now adding clothing as well. Food and clothing can be donated during business hours at the Pittston Center Monday through Friday.

Luzerne County Community College President Tom Leary was on hand to cut the ribbon on the Pittston Center’s new food and clothing pantry for students in need.

PITTSTON – Luzerne County Community College’s Pittston Center opened a food and clothing pantry at a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 6, offering students of all age in need that juggle classwork with life.

A press conference was held in the first floor lobby on Main Street, Pittston, where remarks by LCCC Pittston Center director Sarah Patterson, President Tom Leary, Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce President Michelle Mikitish and LCCC faculty member and Pittston native Ed Ackerman were heard.

“What we try to do here at the Pittston Center and at LCCC is to focus on the students as a whole package then on a person level,” Patterson said. “If they get their basic needs met with their food pantry and clothing that prepares students for interviews, to prepare students for success when they are hungry making sure we show up for them in those aspects, we can support the student as a whole packages.”

President Leary spoke on the success of LCCC’s seventh center located at Pittston, were the city is going through a renaissance and having the college on board.

“This Pittston Center serves so many students from these communities that we feel plays such an important role in higher education and workforce development in northeast Pennsylvania,” Leary said.

Leary cited a student saying he could have never gone to college if it wasn’t for the Pittston Center.

“He said he works, he has transportation challenges and he really needs something convenient in the backyard of his home to pursue and education,” Leary added.

Leary noted many of LCCC’s students from the ages of 18 to 60 that have jobs, families, and economic disadvantages that a food and clothing pantry is needed.

“Today, at Luzerne County Community College, we are so proud to be able to dedicate this clothes closet, which will enable us to additionally serve the interest and serve the daily needs to our students,” Leary concluded.

Mikitish noted that one in four children in Luzerne County live with food insecurities.

“I love the way LCCC is taking care of all aspects of students and not just making sure they are getting to class,” Mikitish said, on how LCCC goes beyond classwork caring more for the individuals.

Faculty member Ackerman spoke on the LCCC Mission Statement.

“Our Mission Statement says part of our mission is to foster student’s success,” Ackerman said. “I think that should be it, we foster students and in a way we can take the word student out of there. We can say Luzerne County Community Colleges fosters success.”

Ackerman cited 85% of LCCC graduates stay in Luzerne County.

The 8-foot by 10-foot food and clothing pantry is situated on the lower level of the building where donations can be dropped off weekdays from Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For further questions on drop-off hours, you can reach out to Samantha Patterson at 570-740-0270 or email her at spatterson@luzerne.edu.