PITTSTON – Ten-year-old Gabriella Doran wanted to give back to the hospital that saved her life when she was born, so each year she donates money raised to Janet Weis Children’s Hospital, Danville.

Over the last three years, Doran has been holding a lemonade stand where 100% of the profits collected go to Janet Weis.

“My family tells me I was born premature, so giving back to the place that saved my life is a dream,” Doran said. “I’d like to thank each and every person who helped including Lisa and Mark Zawatski of Rustic Creek Family Campground.”

Doran has been holding the fundraiser at Rustic Creek each year, a place she calls her “home away from home.” She said it’s her favorite place for a summer vacation.

This past summer, she raised $660 and her grandfather George Stoss matched the donation making it a total of $1,320 donated to Janet Weiss.

Known as Ella to family and friends, she is looking forward to next year’s fundraiser.