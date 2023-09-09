PITTSTON — Coffee Inclusive, Pittston’s community coffee shop, will now be open seven days a week, beginning Sept. 17, according to Frank Bartoli, CEO of NEPA Inclusive.

“We are grateful of the support we’ve received from the Greater Pittston community since we opened back in March,” Bartoli said. “Our entire team works hard every day to provide a friendly, welcoming environment and a delicious coffee shop experience for our customers.”

Coffee Inclusive, located on the first floor at the rear of the Waterfront Warehouse building at 350 Kennedy Blvd., Suite 12, is the first community-based coffee shop in downtown Pittston employing people with diverse abilities, including intellectual disabilities and Autism, working side by side with experienced baristas and servers to provide a warm and welcoming community coffee shop experience.

The coffee shop offers a full line of cold and hot coffees, lattes, espressos, mochas and cappuccinos along with a selection of locally sourced teas and a variety of baked goods. In addition, Coffee Inclusive serves healthy fruit smoothies and acai bowls.

Patrons can place their orders to go or enjoy their food and beverages at one of the many casual seating areas in and around the coffee shop.

“Customers have asked for us to be open on Sundays and with the fall weather approaching, we feel now is the right time to add these hours,” Bartoli added.

Coffee Inclusive will be open seven days a week: Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fridays, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Customers requiring handicap accessibility, or the use of an elevator should use the building’s alternate entrance at 22 East St..

For more information on Coffee Inclusive, including a full menu, visit their website, www.coffinclusive.org.