Local businesses, along with family and friends, gathered inside Sabatini’s Bottle Shop and Bar to celebrate Best of Greater Pittston.

EXETER — Local business owners, along with family and friends, crowded inside Sabatini’s Bottle Shop and Bar on Monday to recognize the winners of this year’s Best of Greater Pittston awards.

The event, hosted by Times Leader Media Group, returned to the Bottle Shop for the second year and was held to celebrate the businesses and individuals who were voted the best of the best by readers in the community.

Attendees enjoyed pizza provided by Sabatini’s and a wide variety of American craft and international beers from the bar.

Michaelene Mecadon, 26, won Best Fitness Instructor, a category she’s won for at least the last six years. Mecadon’s fitness studio, MFIT, also won best Fitness Facility.

Related Video

“It’s such a good feeling. It makes me feel like what I’m doing is right,” she said.

Mecadon, who currently resides in Dunmore, has been teaching fitness for 10 years and also teaches autistic support at Pittston Area.

“It’s a nice accomplishment and I feel proud to hang it in my studio,” she said.

Mecadon also had the honor of accepting Best Heating and Oil Company on behalf of her father, Michael, who she credits with helping her get involved in the community.

Several long time business owners were honored during Monday’s event including Paula Sorick, who won Best Jeweler for her business Sorick’s Fine Jewelers, located on Wyoming Avenue. She and her husband, Ron, have owned this business since 1989.

“We’ve won every years since the beginning (of the Best of Greater Pittston),” Paula Sorick said.

She continued, “It’s great and it’s wonderful that we have great customers that vote for us.”

The event was a family affair for Paula Sorick, who attended it with her sister in law, Ann Sorick. Ann and her husband, Kenneth, own Blue Ribbon Dairy in West Pittston and were once again voted Best Ice Cream.

“We like to attend this event together,” Ann Sorick said. “It never gets old.”

Newer businesses were recognized as well, like Infinite Alchemy Hair Salon, which opened four years ago and has won Best Hair Salon ever since.

It’s been a humbling experience for owner Krysta Madden.

“It’s awesome because we look forward to it every year,” she said. “All of our clients love voting for us and they’re always sharing it online.”

For PJ Adonizio, who won Best Funeral Director, it was a honor to share the award with his two sons Joseph and Peter, who are also funeral directors, and his wife, Alicia, who serves as Adonizio Funeral Home’s business manager.

“It’s rewarding to know that people do recognize us for our services.”

Expanded coverage