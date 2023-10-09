Luzerne County Council is set to vote Tuesday on introduction of an ordinance that would ask 2024 primary election voters if they want to convene an elected government study commission.

But unlike other proposals to take such action in recent years, this referendum would require the commission to keep a home rule structure if it wants to recommend changes — a move that would address past concerns about a proposed switch back to the prior government system that put extensive power in the hands of two elected majority commissioners.

If council votes to introduce the study commission referendum, it would have to decide whether it wants a committee of seven, nine or 11 commission members. A public hearing and majority council vote at a subsequent meeting would be necessary for the question to appear on the ballot.

Primary voters would then have to simultaneously decide if they want to convene a commission and choose the citizens who will serve on it. The commission candidates would only serve if the referendum passes.

Related Video

Tuesday’s voting meeting starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre, with instructions for remote attendance posted through council’s online meetings link at luzernecounty.org.

Budget

County Manager Romilda Crocamo also is set to deliver her proposed 2024 budget to council at Tuesday’s meeting, reiterating it won’t seek a real estate tax increase.

As always, council members will review all proposed figures and possibly make alterations through amendment votes before the final budget adoption in December.

Personnel report

Twenty new workers started county government employment in September, according to the new monthly personnel report.

Five are 911 telecommunicators hired at $18.15 per hour — Colby Bognar, Emma Craig, Connor Gunsser, Qaneisha McCree and Kaila Torres. Also, Brian Wolfe Jr. was hired as a part-time 911 call taker at $15 per hour.

The new workers in human services branches, along with their positions and hourly pay: Rebecca Apolinaro and Kelly Medico, Aging Agency care managers, $20.56; Reginald Harris and Zaida Hernandez, Children and Youth caseworker 2s, $22.64; Chelsey Mascioli, Children and Youth clerk typist, $16.92; Leslie Ward, Children and Youth assistant administrator, $36.92; and Alexis Yashinski, Children and Youth caseworker 1, $20.30.

Those hired in other departments: Elizabeth Becker and Victoria Martinelli, prothonotary clerks, $15.85; James Hunlock and Denise Wildoner, building/grounds custodial workers, $13.24; Mark Keyes, District Attorney’s gun violence reduction agent, $24.34; Richard Naprava, DA child abuse detective, $24.34; and Caitlyn Tallarico, assistant public defender, $35.80.

Departures

One employee retired in September — Aging Agency senior center director Sandra Acornley.

Seventeen workers resigned: Corey Michael Helfrich and Jason Summerton, prison corrections officers; Erick Hernandez, Daniel Meyers and Dustin Rentschler, deputy sheriffs; Thomas Hogans, DA narcotics division chief; Kylee Majikes, human resources analyst; Aleksa Malys, coroner field investigator/autopsy assistant; Mary McHale, part-time Aging Agency case aide; Lisa O’Brien, Amanda Crouse and Laura Theroux, Children and Youth caseworker 2s; Dawn Roman, Children and Youth clerk typist; Mary Theresa Zigler, Aging Agency care manager; Kelly Kohl, Mental Health/Developmental Services clerk typist; Allison Lussier, human resources deputy director; and Dominic Palermo, Children and Youth caseworker 1.

Six workers were terminated last month, according to the report: Gregory Dent, corrections officer; Robert Lehman, deputy sheriff; Elizabeth Paulewicz, 911 telecommunicator; Jordan Taylor, Children and Youth caseworker supervisor; Brielle Diaz, Children and Youth clerk typist; and Ayla Garcia Rios, Children and Youth caseworker 1.

Transfers

A dozen workers changed positions through the internal merit hiring system, the report said.

These employees, along with their new jobs and hourly compensation: Anthony Costello, corrections officer, $24.02; Angela Czapla, 911 executive administrative assistant, $29.74; Laurel DiPaolo, human resources coordinator, $18.46; Brittany Dobbs, 911 PSAP supervisor, $21.75; Steven Hahn, elections operations specialist, $20.51; Lisa Jones, Children and Youth caseworker 2, $22.64; Tony Mathis, Aging Agency senior center director, $23.08; Bradley Mrochko, prison criminal intelligence unit sergeant, $33.57; Christopher Perez, Children and Youth caseworker 2, $22.64; Jennifer Spencer, correctional officer, $24.02; Frank Suponcic, Aging Agency senior center operator, $16.66; and Daniel Tuck, assessor’s real property field investigator, $16.29.

Assessment job posting

The county has posted a new deputy director of assessment position at $50,000 annually.

This position will be fully funded through the elimination of two vacant positions in the assessor’s office — an appraisal manager at $51,765 and real property field investigator at $27,335, records show.

The minimum qualifications: at least 12 years of experience related to residential property appraisal or holding of a general or residential appraisal license from the Pennsylvania State Board of Real Estate Appraisers, the solicitation says. Extensive knowledge of the county’s commercial sales market is preferred. The chosen applicant must be a Certified Pennsylvania Evaluator or obtain a CPE license within one year of employment.

The position is posted under the human resources career opportunities section at luzernecounty.org. Applications are due Oct. 17.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.