TJ Jump had a chance to play harmonica with the band during the Victory Sports Halloween party.

Victory Sports organizer Fred DeSanto, left, addresses the audience at the annual Halloween party at Mt. Carmel Hall at St. Joseph Marello Parish, Pittston.

Kali Dadurka had a great time at the 2023 Victory Sports Halloween party.

Victory Sports held another successful Halloween party on Monday, Oct. 24, at Mt. Carmel Hall of St. Joseph Marello Parish, Pittston.

Victory Sports founder and party organizer, Fred DeSanto, presided over the event.

Athletes were treated to food and beverages and music was provided by Brandon Jopling and Richie Kossuth.

– Tony Callaio