Tradition was true to form with the annual Wyoming Area bonfire held before the rivalry game between Wyoming Area and Pittston Area.

Warrior senior Morgan Slusser, center, started off the pep rally/bonfire at Exter Panther field on Wednesday.

Wyoming Area head football coach, Randy Spencer, displays a t-shirt honoring the late Jack Henzes, the first football coach at the start of Wyoming Area’s merger who passed away this past year.

Wyoming Area senior football player Luke Barhight gets the pep rally all fired up during the bonfire.

EXETER — Wyoming Area football team and cheerleaders marched down Wyoming Avenue from the Secondary Center to Exeter Panther football field for the annual pep rally/bonfire traditionally held before the football classic between the Warriors and Pittston Area.

Several cheers and dance numbers were performed by the cheerleaders before head football coach Randy Spencer along with a select senior football players fired up the crowed.

A bonfire was lit during the pep rally.

– Tony Callaio