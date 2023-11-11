Penn’s Northeast has received a $7,500 grant from the PPL Foundation.

These funds will be used to support economic development initiatives throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania and will directly support Penn’s Northeast in its mission to attract high-quality employers, foster new investments and drive job creation within the region.

John L. Augustine III, president & CEO of Penn’s Northeast, expressed gratitude, saying, “PPL stands as a pioneering member of Penn’s Northeast and wholeheartedly aligns with our vision for regional economic advancement. We are thrilled by the unwavering support extended by PPL over the past two decades towards economic growth in Northeastern Pennsylvania.”

“Northeastern Pennsylvania is an ideal place to grow a business,” said PPL Electric Utilities Manager of Community Relations Alana Roberts. “At PPL Electric, we deliver electricity to some of the largest businesses and industries in Pennsylvania. We know how valuable these businesses are to the region and that’s why we’ve made investments to continue to innovate and advance our electric grid to help attract and keep these businesses in our service territory.”

Related Video

Through strategic partnerships, the PPL Foundation supports nonprofit organizations that are engaged in innovative and groundbreaking work to create vibrant, sustainable communities; advance diversity, equity, and inclusion; and support children’s success from cradle to career both in Pennsylvania and Rhode Island. Discover more at pplcares.com.