Jessica Hopkins, daughter of Judey and Francis Hopkins of West Pittston, serves as the band director at Loyalsock Township High School.

At the end of a successful competition season, she and her marching band recently participated in the Cavalcade of Bands Championships: American A group at Hatboro-Horsham, taking a second place of 17 bands.

Jessica, the sister of Ray Hopkins, has been involved with music for quite a while. She began playing flute in fifth grade at Wyoming Area, continued after high school at Penn State in both concert and Blue Band. She recently completed her third series as assistant conductor of the Northeastern Youth Wind Ensemble at Marywood.