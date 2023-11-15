Applications are now being accepted for a “Small Business Sustainability Grant Program” that Luzerne County Council funded with a $5 million federal American Rescue Plan allocation, officials announced Wednesday morning in the county courthouse rotunda.

Information is available at luzernecountyready.org.

The program is for for-profit businesses with fewer than 50 full-time equivalent employees. Only employees receiving W-2s can be included in the count, and 1099 contractors are excluded.

One-time awards of $5,000 will be distributed to eligible businesses with fewer than 20 full-time employees, and businesses with 20 or more full-time employees may be eligible for up to $10,000 as funding allows.

To be eligible, businesses must be based or located in the county, independently owned and operated, have been fully operational prior to Dec. 31, 2019, and have less than $15 million in annual gross revenues for 2022.

Businesses also must attest that:

• They experienced a negative economic impact due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing economic environment that followed.

• All business owners, managing partners/members and/or officers are current on all business and personal federal, state and local taxes and have not been convicted of any financial crimes within the past five years.

• The business is not suspended or debarred from the use of federal funds.

The grant opportunity is not open to nonprofit entities, for-profit businesses approved for American Rescue Plan funding from the county this year, passive businesses generating passive income or home-based multi-level marketing, rideshare or other similarly structured businesses.

Applicants will be required to submit:

• 2019 and 2022 tax returns (1040 with a Schedule-C, 1040-SR with a Schedule-C, 1065, 1120 or 1120-S)

• W-9 Form

• Proof of a Luzerne County business address, such as a utility or property tax bill or receipt, insurance declaration page, invoice for equipment or inventory or a bank statement.

Also, businesses with 20 or more employees must submit 941s for the last two quarters to be considered for additional funding.

Tough times

County Manager Romilda Crocamo said during Wednesday’s announcement that recent economic challenges have put a strain on local entrepreneurs and small businesses.

“I am delighted to inform you that help is on the way due to the foresight and commitment of our Luzerne County Council,” Crocamo said.

The grants will “serve as a lifeline” for growth and recovery and can help fund a range of needs, including business expansion, technological advances and employee training, she said, urging businesses to “seize this opportunity.”

Grants must be used for expenses related to supporting ongoing business operations.

“Our goal is to empower our small businesses, to help them not only survive, but to thrive,” Crocamo said.

County Councilwoman LeeAnn McDermott said the program will help many businesses throughout the county and thanked the Greater Pittston, Greater Hazleton and Wyoming Valley chambers of commerce for making the program possible by jointly designing and administering it.

Mary Malone, of the Greater Hazleton Chamber, said the resulting application process was designed for simplicity and speed, with many ways for applicants to obtain answers to their questions.

“At the heart of what we’re doing today is to echo resiliency. We understand at the chambers the powers of small businesses for all of our economies across the county,” Malone said.

Michelle Mikitish, of the Greater Pittston Chamber, said applications will be processed in batches.

Those submitting all required documentation by Dec. 8 could receive funding the end of this year or in early 2024 if they are approved, she said.

The second batch will be completed by the end of March. If any funding is still left for awards, there will be a third batch.

To advance, businesses must complete an applicant information and attestation form through the website.

Applicants will then receive an email indicating if they meet initial eligibility screening requirements and, if so, access to a secure folder to download necessary documents.

A committee of representatives from the three chambers will then process applications based in order of priority, with greater consideration for businesses operating in qualified census tracts and those that are minority-owned, woman-owned and veteran-owned.

Priority also will be given for businesses disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, such as hair salons and restaurants, she said.

The website contains responses to many questions and a calendar listing both virtual and live informational sessions for applicants to obtain more information, she said.

Lindsay Griffin Boylan, of the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber, said all chambers of commerce in the county have information and resources to help applicants.

Many partners are involved in assisting and getting the word out to businesses, she added.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.