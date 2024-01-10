Luzerne County is seeking applicants to oversee the operational services division, according to an online posting.

One of eight division heads established by the county’s home rule charter, the operational services position is advertised at an salary range of $105,000 to $110,000, said the posting under the human resources department “career opportunities” section at luzernecounty.org.

Applications are due Jan. 23.

The position is open because Greg Kurtz resigned last month. Jennifer Pecora stepped away from her position as administrative services division head to serve as interim operational services head.

Related Video

Council confirmation of the manager’s division head nominees is required for the hirings to take effect.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo is currently reviewing applicants for another division head position — chief public defender — that is open because Steven Greenwald was terminated in October. That position was advertised at $100,000 to $105,000 annually.

The operational services division includes engineering, roads/bridges, planning/zoning, 911/emergency management, building/grounds, the boiler plant and solid waste management.

Minimum qualifications for the operational division head include the equivalent of a bachelor’s degree program with major engineering and supplemental public administration coursework, three years of supervisory experience and extensive administrative or operational experience in property management/maintenance, the posting said. An equivalent combination of training and experience may be accepted.

Applications are due Wednesday for four new management positions created as part of a county engineering office restructuring.

Four engineering positions were eliminated to create the four new management positions: project management director, facilities and maintenance project manager, road and bridge manager and senior project manager.

Crocamo has said most counties this size do not have a department of staff engineers, and much of the actual project work is contracted out.

Project managers would not have to be engineers, and she has said the restructuring should improve the county’s oversight of repair projects and maintenance of county-owned buildings, roads, bridges and other infrastructure, with emphasis on meeting deadlines and cost projections.

In other postings Tuesday, Crocamo announced she will be holding a county manager town hall meeting at 5 p.m. Feb. 22 in Nanticoke City Hall.

Crocamo said this is the first of several meetings she will be hosting at various locations throughout the county to accept public questions and comments about county matters and provide updates.

Nanticoke City Hall is at 15 E. Ridge St.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.