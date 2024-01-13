LAFLIN – Feast of the Holy Spouses will, once again, be held at the Oblates of St. Joseph Chapel, Rt. 315, on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, with a special Mass at 3 p.m.

This annual celebration honors the spousal role of the Blessed Virgin Mary and St. Joseph exalting the sanctity of marriage and family life within our modern world. The Vatican officially approved this Feast in 1989 for the proper liturgical calendar of the Congregation of the Oblates of St. Joseph.

This year’s celebrant and homilist will be Fr. Anthony J. Generose, pastor of Most Precious Blood & Queen of Heaven Parishes, Hazleton.

Fr. Generose also serves in the Tribunal Office of the Diocese of Scranton.

Related Video

The afternoon Mass fulfills the Sunday Mass obligation for the weekend.

“This celebration, just after the Christmas season, is a fitting way to acknowledge Mary and Joseph, as not just the parents of Jesus but as spouses to one another,” Fr. Paul McDonnell, O.S.J., rector of the Oblates of St. Joseph, said. “The public is invited for the Mass, especially all married couples of the area.”

A social will follow the Mass hosted by the members of the Josephite-Marellian Lay Association. For more information the Feast of the Holy Spouses, contact the seminary office at 654-7542.