At the end of David Shallcross’ presentation on scams and fraud prevention at Holy Rosary School’s gym on Thursday, Jan. 25, he took questions from attendees.

Grace Berlew, left, of state Rep. Jim Haddock’s office, checks in Carol Matusavage, center, and Donna Balut, both of the SteepleView Apartments, Pittston.

David Shallcross, PA Senior Protection Unit director, far right, spoke to an audience of about 45 people at Holy Rosary gym, Duryea, on scams and fraud prevention on Thursday, Jan. 25.

DURYEA – A scam and fraud prevention seminar was conducted at Holy Rosary School on Jan. 25 for the constituents of state Rep. Jim Haddock in the 118th District. The Duryea Police Department and district-wide neighborhood Crimewatch groups joined the event, hosted by Haddock.

Haddock and his staff were on hand providing approximately 45 residents from Duryea and surrounding communities, including Crimewatch organizations from various boroughs, listened to PA Senior Protection Unit Director David Shallcross who provided information on state government related programs and services regarding scams and fraud.

As the current Director of Senior Protection, Shallcross has conducted thousands of seminars and presentations throughout the state including 138 in 2023.

Shallcross said the only way to stay one step ahead of scams and fraud is through education such as the seminar held at Holy Rosary School.

Donna Balut and Carol Matusavage, both residents of Steeple View Apartments, Pittston, thought it would be a great idea to attend the seminar.

“This was wonderful,” Balut said, at the conclusion of the seminar. “There was a lot of information he (Shallcross) gave us. We have 34 apartments at Steeple View and Carol and I will spread the word to all those who can’t get out.”

Haddock said it was through the efforts of the Duryea Police Department and Chief Nicholas Lohman that the seminar was put together for Duryea residents and communities outside the borough along with any Crimewatch organization to attend.

“The Duryea Police Department was gracious enough because the borough has a Crimewatch and I said if we were doing to do it for Duryea, can we do it for everybody and Chief Lohman said yes and he secured the hall,” Haddock said. “We extended the invitation to all the Crimewatch organizations in the 118th District.”

Haddock said people in attendance would walk away with heightened awareness of some of the scams and fraud, in particular targeting senior citizens.

Shallcross discussed several areas of scams and fraud including: Tech scams (including extortion), sweetheart scams, investment scams, front door scams, charity solicitations, government impersonators, bank impersonators, bank impersonators, sweepstakes scams, grandparent scams, and the biggest and latest scam, Artificial Intelligence.

One question from the audience concerned the best method to using a credit card.

Shallcross said the best and safest way to pay with a credit card is through your cell phone with wallets such as Apple Pay app.

Another area to be aware of are mail bandits, “Mail theft is through the roof,” Shallcross said. “Never drop your mail off at the blue mail collection boxes and never leave outgoing mail in your mailbox at home for the mail carrier to pick up.”

To report fraud or a scam, call the Bureau of Consumer Protection at 800-441-2555 or email at scams@attorneygeneral.gov.

Contact the Senior Protection Unit at 866-623-2137 or visit the Attorney General’s website at www.attorneygeneral.gov.

“The key to keeping and staying safe is through education with seminar such as we had tonight,” Shallcross said.