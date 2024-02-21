PITTSTON – The Pittston City St. Patrick’s Parade announces its 6th Annual Little Miss and Little Mister Pittston Leprechaun contest on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 12:00 p.m. at Pittston Memorial Library, 47 Broad St.

Registration will begin at 11:30 a.m.

The contest is open to children from ages of three to seven. The children will be asked a few questions about leprechauns and the parade. They will each receive a shamrock themed gift.

Winners will receive trophies and sashes and will ride in the parade on March 2.

Entry fee is $5 per child and children can register in advance on our website or the morning of the event.