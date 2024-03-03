The Dupont Lions Club celebrated its 75th anniversary charter night at the Dupont VFW Post 4909 on Saturday, Feb. 24. Shown are those from the head table. Left to right: Tom Kobusky, Lions district governor, Bob Miller, Lion’s past international director, Linda Zaneski, Dupont Lion, Bob Price, Dupont Lion, Christopher Kalmanowicz, Dupont Lion.

Jeffrey Roche, right, is the Melvin Jones Fellow recepient, presented by Bob Price, left. Submitted photo

Dupont Lions State Council Chair, Linda Zaneski, served as host of the 75th Dupont Lions anniversary party at the VFW

While Christopher Kalmanowicz, left, reads the names of the very first Dupont Lions members 75-years ago, Bob Price, right, rings a bell in their name. Linda Zaneski looks on.

Judy Miller and Bob Miller, seated, speak with Linda Zaneski prior to the Dupont Lions 75th anniversary program started.

DUPONT – The Dupont Lions Club was chartered 75 years ago in February of 1949. To honor the original members of the club and to celebrate the 75th anniversary, a party was held at the Dupont VFW on Saturday, Feb. 24.

A part of Lions International, an organization founded for community service known for vision efforts, Disaster Relief, and hunger, the Dupont Lions Club is dedicated to community service.

Since its beginning, the club has done numerous community projects such as the construction of a pavilion at the community park, decorating the town with Christmas lights each year, and hosting one of the largest Easter Egg hunts in the area as well as sponsoring a monthly food distribution.

In addition to recognizing the anniversary, Jeffrey Roche was honored with the Melvin Jones Fellow.

Bob Price serves as Dupont Lions president.