DUPONT – The Dupont Lions Club was chartered 75 years ago in February of 1949. To honor the original members of the club and to celebrate the 75th anniversary, a party was held at the Dupont VFW on Saturday, Feb. 24.
A part of Lions International, an organization founded for community service known for vision efforts, Disaster Relief, and hunger, the Dupont Lions Club is dedicated to community service.
Since its beginning, the club has done numerous community projects such as the construction of a pavilion at the community park, decorating the town with Christmas lights each year, and hosting one of the largest Easter Egg hunts in the area as well as sponsoring a monthly food distribution.
In addition to recognizing the anniversary, Jeffrey Roche was honored with the Melvin Jones Fellow.