The overall winner of the West Pittston Cherry Blossom 2-mile run was Kyle Mlodziewsky, 24, of Pittston, with a time of 12:16:95. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

The first female running through the finish line was Kristen Lombardo, of Pittston, with a time of 12:54:94. Lombardo was also the overall second-place runner. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Gina Malsky, West Pittston Cherry Blossom Committee member, stands next to Bobby Messina Jr., the son of the late Bobby Sr. who passed away earlier this year. The elder Messina was an instrumental member of the Cherry Blossom Committee for many years. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch