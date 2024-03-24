PITTSTON — Coffee Inclusive has created a new program that will get you out of your chair and into the fresh air this spring.

Area people of all ages and abilities are invited to join a weekly walk along the scenic Susquehanna River walk trail as part of its new walking club program, Walk Inclusive.

Walk Inclusive is for individuals looking to add low-impact exercise and friendship to their lives.

The 30-minute walk along the Susquehanna River will take place every Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., starting April 2.

Related Video

The first unofficial walk will be part of the Walk Inclusive open house at Coffee Inclusive on Tuesday, March 26, at 2 p.m. Walking Club members will start their walk from Coffee Inclusive, located at 350 Kennedy Blvd., Suite 12 in Pittston.

Walk Inclusive will create more opportunities for inclusive exercise and overall health and wellness initiatives, which is a high priority for advocacy groups like PA Inclusive and Coffee Inclusive, which work with individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

The Pennsylvania Office of Developmental Programs (ODP) encourages everyone, especially individuals with IDD, to become more physically active.

As part of this initiative, the ODP has recently launched its ‘Move Your Way!’ campaign to promote the big and small steps people can take to increase their physical activity and improve their overall health.

“People in the IDD community have proven health disparities, including a greater risk of obesity and the illnesses that are associated with it,” Frank Bartoli, PA Inclusive president and CEO, said. “Starting a walking program along the beautiful Susquehanna River walking trail would benefit them and is a great fit for our community.”

Bartoli noted that many of the PA Inclusive staff members regularly walk the trail before or after work or during breaks in their day.

“It dawned on us that this could be of interest to our clients and others in the Pittston community,” Bartoli added. “This program not only promotes a healthy lifestyle, encouraging exercise and enjoying the fresh air but also provides a chance for community engagement and socialization. Community engagement is at the heart of our mission at PA Inclusive and Coffee Inclusive and this program felt like the ideal opportunity to further that goal.”

Anyone interested in the walking program is encouraged to attend, including business professionals working in downtown Pittston looking for a brief break in their afternoon, including individuals with IDD, retirees, stay-at-home parents, and anyone looking for low-impact exercise to boost their physical and mental health. There is no cost for the program.

More information on the ODP “Move Your Way!” campaign can be found on their website, https://home.myodp.org.

For more information on Walk Inclusive, please contact Coffee Inclusive at 570-299-5273.