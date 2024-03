Tom and Shirley McDonnell pose for a photo with Bishop Bambera at the conclusion of the Feast of St. Joseph Mass at the Oblates of St. Joseph on Tuesday, March 19.

Area clergy, deacons, and lay people participated in the Feast of St. Joseph Mass celebrated by Diocese of Scranton Bishop Joseph Bambera, center, at the Oblates of St. Joseph, Laflin, on Tuesday, March 19.

The Pittston Knights of Columbus Honor Guard led the procession of clergy into the chapel of the Oblates of St. Joseph to celebrate the Feast of St. Joseph with guest celebrant, Bishop Joseph Bambera of the Diocese of Scranton.

Sr. Mary Ann Cody participated in the Feast of St. Joseph Mass at the Oblates of St. Joseph, Laflin, on Tuesday, March 19.

LAFLIN – The Oblates of St. Joseph Seminary celebrated the Feast of St. Joseph on Tuesday, March 19, at the Seminary’s chapel.

The Diocese of Scranton’s Bishop Joseph Bambera served as celebrant.

Rev. Paul McDonnell O.S.J. is the Oblates Rector of Religious Community.

– Tony Callaio