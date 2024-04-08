Non-union workers in Luzerne County court branches received 2.5% across-the-board raises for 2024, according to a new report.

The county administration released a report on the raises and new compensation last week, but it did not include court workers that fall under the management of the county Court of Common Pleas.

Most non-court increases were 2.5%, although some of these non-union workers received 2% or no raise. The county District Attorney’s Office provided 5% increases to non-union workers.

In the court branches, 115 non-union workers received 2.5% raises, the report says. Court officials said funds were budgeted to cover all increases.

Related Video

After factoring in the increases, the judiciary report lists the following new annual compensation amounts for non-union court workers:

Court Administration

Josianne Aboutanos, law clerk, $75,079

Morgan Bell, executive secretary, $56,534

Michelle Bellanco, judicial assistant, $44,000

Ali Bonomo, jury assistant, $37,638

Carla Bradley, supervisor, $56,520

Jessica Brielmeier, court reporter, $50,184

Nicholas Callen, judicial assistant, $46,949

Anita Calzola, court reporter, $73,349

Mary Jane Calzola, court reporter, $51,250

Andrew Casper, judicial assistant, $41,000

Sharyn Chisdock, PFA assistant, $42,865

Janet Conser, hearing officer, $37,324

Christine Cotter, judicial assistant, $53,836

Kevin Crowley, IT manager, $61,500

Maria Detweiler, interpreter, $67,957

James Dougherty, PFA manager, $45,856

Joann Elko, executive secretary, $53,837

Bernadette Farran, court reporter, $50,184

Jill Fiedorczyk, executive secretary, $53,838

Diane Flanley, PFA assistant, $37,925

Nathan Fritz, central court coordinator, $45,856

Danielle Goldowski, treatment court coordinator, $62,730

Brittani Hamer-Barscheski, familiy court trial assistant, $35,875

Amy Haydu, administrative trial specialist, $36,592

Kimberly Hearity, court reporter, $62,730

Robert Hetro Jr., interpreter, $56,520

Patrick Heylek, IT specialist, $46,125

Heidi Hoedl-Knorr, court administration manager, $45,856

Michael Howe, information technology specialist, $42,656

Alecia Jaques, court reporter, $53,259

Karly Johns, administrative trial specialist, $35,875

Ryan Kelleher, law clerk, $75,080

John Kennedy, court services supervisor, $56,520

Thelma Kennedy, interpreter, $73,800

John Kosakowski, judicial assistant, $41,000

Karen Krutski, jury assistant, $40,839

Amy Lasinski, administrative trial specialist, $38,950

Andrew Lazar, hearing officer, $76,404

Frank Licata, prison video coordinator, $54,672

Nicole Litostansky, executive secretary, $53,837

Rebecca Madden, executive secretary, $53,837

John Maloney, central court assistant, $40,693

Nicole Marek, executive secretary, $56,534

Ginamarie Marsicano, administrative assistant, $48,709

Diane Marut, jury coordinator, $50,225

Nicole Marullo, court reporter, $53,259

Susan Maza, hearing officer, $74,906

Susan Minnick, civil administrative assistant, $35,875

Lee Molitoris, attorney, $62,965

Kathryn Monacelli, court reporter, $53,259

Cierra Montalvo, administrative trial specialist, $38,950

Sharon Mudlock, family court supervisor, $56,520

Michael Murphy, PFA assistant, $34,993

Joseph Musto, law clerk, $75,079

Leah Nelson, court reporter, $50,184

Joelle Novackowski, judicial assistant, $44,000

Kriss Ann Oncay, court reporter, $67,957

Victoria Paisley, judicial assistant, $48,187

Ellen Parmenteri, executive secretary, $53,838

Patty Petts, court reporter, $62,730

Sara Pizzo, court reporter, $50,184

Brittany Quinn, law clerk, $75,079

Matthew Reinert, law clerk, $75,079

Salina Reinmiller, administrative trial specialist, $36,592

Justin Richards, law clerk, $75,079

Brittany Sarosky, administrative trial specialist, $35,875

Olivia Sherrick, court reporter, $50,184

Sheri Slusser, executive secretary, $53,838

Siena Slusser, administrative assistant, $36,258

Megan Stone, executive secretary, $53,838

Karla Swartwood, court administration supervisor, $56,520

Hugh Taylor, law clerk, $37,539

Joseph Taylor, judicial assistant, $44,000

Jeffrey Tokach, law clerk, $81,419

Elizabeth Topolski, law clerk, $37,540

Lori-Ann Umphred, administrative assistant, $56,534

Nick Volpetti, judicial assistant, $41,000

Emily Walting, law clerk, $37,539

Tricia Watters, hearing officer, $75,337

Angela Weghorst, judicial assistant, $41,000

Lynelle Wicht, civil manager, $50,225

Laureen Yeager, hearing officer, $74,906

Dan Zeleniak, judicial assistant, $44,000

Carol Zolner, administrative assistant, $41,016

Probation Services

Frances Pepperling, executive assistant to director, $56,451

Carmen Lopresto, adult probation chief, $81,549

Claudia Fisher, adult probation deputy chief, $79,458

Kevin Perluke, juvenile division chief, $81,549

Christopher Parker, juvenile probation deputy chief, $79,458

Mary Jo Olszyk, juvenile probation executive secretary, $47,686

Christopher Patte, adult probation supervisor, $74,917

William McNulty, adult probation supervisor, $74,917

Alma McGarry, adult probation supervisor, $74,917

Michael Lavin, fiscal manager, $50,614

Joseph Swortz, DUI coordinator, $55,453

Molly Murphy, collections department supervisor, $54,366

Laura Biga, case manager treatment court, $37,925

Aleesha Whitaker, treatment court administrative assistant, $41,000

Sarah Zawatski, pre-trial division case manager, $33,456

Jean Marie Rymar, accounts payable/receivable, $46,701

Kimberly Buckland, AHSS instructor, $39,975

Ronald Ziomek, AHSS program aide, $35,875

Shannon Lai, treatment court case manager, $34,850

Esperanza Gonzalez, JPO engagement program coordinator, $54,366

Sandra O’Looney, fiscal assistant, $34,739

Domestic Relations

David Aikens, hearing officer, $73,185

Vincent Alessandri, first assistant, $76,264

Christa Bratlee, PACSES/fiscal supervisor, $66,625

Joseph Cotter, enforcement supervisor, $76,264

Patrice Dougherty, executive assistant, $56,451

Sean Hopkins, deputy director, $81,351

Susan Luckenbill, staff attorney, $32,800

Katelyn Meyers, support manager, $54,325

Lisa Pierotti, director, $89,578

Roxanne Poplarchick, intake manager, $54,325

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.