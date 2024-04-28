2813 Sullivan’s Trail, Exeter Township

Twila Watkins – Director

570-388-2623

• Daily Activities: Cards, Games and Puzzles

• Weekly Activities: Mondays: Craft Club, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

• Tuesdays: Men’s Coffee Club, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

• Wednesdays: Shuffleboard, 10:30 a.m.to 11:30 a.m.

• Wednesdays: Crocheting and Knitting group (beginners welcome) 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

• Thursdays: Walking group 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

• Thursday, May 2, 12:15 p.m.: Lunch & Learn Trivia by Amy Bohm, Tunkhannock Public Library Librarian

Monday, May 6, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.: Gina will present her last Arts in Education.

Monday, May 6, 10:30 a.m.: The book club discuss “Under the Banner of Heaven” by Jon Krakauer

Monday, May 13, 12:15 p.m.: Lunch & Learn Lois Elick RN, BSN from the PA. D.O.H. will discuss “Tips for Healthy Aging”

Friday, May 17: May birthday celebration.

Monday, May 20,12:15 p.m.: Lunch & Learn Ralph Kovaleski O.T. from Pro Rehab will discuss” Upper Extremity Safety with Daily Demands”

Tuesday, May 21, 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.: Rachael Wydra, RN, BSN, from PA. D.O.H. will conduct a well-being chat, following she will present a Lunch & Learn on “Tips for Maintaining Good Mental Health During the Aging Process”

Wednesday, May 22, 11 a.m. to noon: Angela Carl will give a craft class and following 12:15 Lunch & Learn Angela will talk about “The Benefits of Being Active”

Thursday, May 23, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Picnic at the center

Monday, May 27: Center closed for Memorial Day.

We are starting to collect small items to meet the needs of our local veterans thru the Wilkes –Barre VA Medical Center. Personal care items, activity books, individually wrapped cookies and crackers are a few examples. One of our members will take any items collected to the VA.

Anyone wishing to join us for a meal at noon for a suggested donation of $2 for those 60 and over should RSVP to Twila by 12:30 p.m. the day before.

The center is open from 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday. It is located on SR 92 in Falls, Exeter Township.

Future Book Club selections

• June 3 – “Meant to Be” by Jessica James