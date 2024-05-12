Jim Kupetz, Pittston Area physics teacher, right, welcomed participants to a master gardening class conducted by Penn State Extension on Wednesday. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Jim Kupetz, Pittston Area physics teacher, right, welcomed participants to a master gardening class conducted by Penn State Extension on Wednesday.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

<p>Two classes were scheduled at the Pittston Area greenhouse on proper transplanting and care of herbs. They were taught by members of the Penn State Extension.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

Two classes were scheduled at the Pittston Area greenhouse on proper transplanting and care of herbs. They were taught by members of the Penn State Extension.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
<p>Master Gardener Gina Thackara, Penn State Extension, right, explains the proper technique for potting soil.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

Master Gardener Gina Thackara, Penn State Extension, right, explains the proper technique for potting soil.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
<p>Erica Teixeira, Pittston, begins placing soil in the pot at the beginning of the class.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

Erica Teixeira, Pittston, begins placing soil in the pot at the beginning of the class.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
<p>Penn State Extension’s Jill Baer explains root systems of plants and how to handle them.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

Penn State Extension’s Jill Baer explains root systems of plants and how to handle them.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

PITTSTON — Master Gardeners from Penn State Extension conducted a class in proper transplanting, care and nurturing of herbs at Pittston Area’s greenhouse at the rear of the high school on Wednesday, May 8. Two sessions were scheduled at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR