Home News Penn State Extension offers greenhouse class News Penn State Extension offers greenhouse class May 12, 2024 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Jim Kupetz, Pittston Area physics teacher, right, welcomed participants to a master gardening class conducted by Penn State Extension on Wednesday. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Two classes were scheduled at the Pittston Area greenhouse on proper transplanting and care of herbs. They were taught by members of the Penn State Extension. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Master Gardener Gina Thackara, Penn State Extension, right, explains the proper technique for potting soil. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Erica Teixeira, Pittston, begins placing soil in the pot at the beginning of the class. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Penn State Extension’s Jill Baer explains root systems of plants and how to handle them. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch ❮ ❯ PITTSTON — Master Gardeners from Penn State Extension conducted a class in proper transplanting, care and nurturing of herbs at Pittston Area’s greenhouse at the rear of the high school on Wednesday, May 8. Two sessions were scheduled at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Luzerne County study commission recommending council reduction from 11 to 7 Democrat Bob Casey concedes to Republican David McCormick in Pennsylvania Senate contest LCTA and community partners collecting Toys for Tots through Dec. 3 View Comments