Wyoming Mayor Joseph Dominick served as spokesperson on behalf of his father, the late Gil Dominick, and his family, as Wyoming Area dedicated the 10th Street field as the Gil Dominick Memorial Stadium.

WYOMING – Wyoming Area School District dedicated the sports field behind the Primary Center at Tenth Street in honor of a former school board member, the late Gil Dominick, on Sunday, May 5.

The field, now known as Gil Dominick Memorial Stadium, commonly known as “The Bowl,” houses the school’s lacrosse and soccer field for both the boys and girls teams.

According to Dominick’s family, Gil served on the board for 20-years as president, secretary, and treasurer at various times of he tenure.

Wyoming Mayor Joseph Dominick, son of the former late school board member, served as family spokesperson during a brief dedication ceremony.

Also in attendance were his widow, Connie; sisters, Sandra Nardell and Lillian Dominick; children and their spouses, Brenda Barton (Jaime), Gil Dominick Jr. (Cheryl), Jodi Stello (Jeff), Connie Pascoe (Jeff), Leslee O’Donnell (Michael), Joseph Dominick (Jennifer); grandchildren and great-grandchildren; other family members; and many friends.

Dominick owned and operated Gina’s Pizza and Pasta along with is family for over 50 years.

He was a member of the Pa. School Board Association, Wyoming/West Wyoming Lions Club, and the Spark of Life Organization.

Dominick was a graduate of Wyoming High School, participating in sports on the field that now bears his name, as well as Bloomsburg University gaining his teaching degree.

He defended the United States by serving in the U.S. Marines.

Dominick passed away on Dec. 6, 2021 at the age of 82.