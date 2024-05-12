WEST PITTSTON/EXETER — Former Marine Tony Doblovasky will be the featured speaker at the conclusion of the 2024 West Pittston/Exeter Memorial Day Parade at the Wyoming Area Catholic gym.

Doblovasky, a Wyoming Area 2001 graduate, joined the United State Marine Corp Reserves upon graduation eventually being deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

He is a graduate from Penn State University, Wilkes-Barre, with a bachelor’s degree in information science and technology.

Doblovasky is currently a member of the Pennsylvania State Police and supervises the Northeast Canine Unit.

Doblovasky, the son of Stan and Angela Doblovasky and brother to sisters Dawn, Stacey and Angela, resides in Exeter with his wife Angela, daughter Madison, son Anthony and his canine Molly.