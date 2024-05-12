Home News Tiny Learners Learning Center holds Mother’s Day Luncheon for moms and their... NewsTop Stories Tiny Learners Learning Center holds Mother’s Day Luncheon for moms and their tots May 12, 2024 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Stefanie Acernese stands with her five-year-old twins Lily and Grayson at the Tiny Learners Learning Center’s Mother’s Day lunch at Fox Hill Country Club on Friday. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Janelle Wilk, Tiny Learners Learning Center employee, left, snaps photos of Michelle Witek, and her two-year-old son Noah during the annual Mother’s Day luncheon at Fox Hill County Club on May 10. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Erin Jurchak attended the Tiny Learners Learning Center’s Mother’s Day luncheon with her five-year-old son Alex. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Mimi Georgia Bone sits with her grandchildren Blake Bone, 1, left, and Chase Bone, 2, at the Mother’s Day luncheon at Fox Hill Country Club by Tiny Learners Learning Center. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Tashara Sheperis is a busy mom of five stand behind her one-year-old triplets Avery, left, Brielle, center, and Cameron, right, at the Tiny Learners Learning Center’s Mother’s Day Luncheon on Friday. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch ❮ ❯ EXETER – Tiny Learners Learning Center held the annual Mother’s Day luncheon for students and their mothers of the Exeter preschool on Friday, May 10 at Fox Hill Country Club. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Luzerne County study commission recommending council reduction from 11 to 7 Democrat Bob Casey concedes to Republican David McCormick in Pennsylvania Senate contest LCTA and community partners collecting Toys for Tots through Dec. 3 View Comments