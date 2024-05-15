A Dallas Township man faces misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats, harassment and disorderly conduct in connection with an alleged threat against a Times Leader reporter, according to criminal complaint issued Wednesday.

The accused — 37-year-old John T. Premo — left a threatening voice message using a cellphone number linked to him, according to the probable cause affidavit prepared by Luzerne County Detective Sergeant Charles Balogh.

This April 21 message, which was left on the cellphone of the victim’s wife, said: “Yo, if this is (name of victim redacted), you are a piece of sh—. You’re garbage, and you are going to f—-ing die,” the affidavit said, noting the victim’s wife was “nervous, fearful, concerned and alarmed by the message.”

According to the affidavit:

Balogh received a complaint from the victim about the voice message on May 1 and verified the phone number belonged to Premo.

The reporter informed Balogh that Premo had previously sent an email to the newspaper in January requesting removal of 2021 news article with the headline, “Dallas Township man charged with drunken driving after pursuit.”

This email stated Premo understood the article was newsworthy at the time of publication but believes it is now outdated, no longer relevant and causing financial harm to his family and business. It said Premo would be grateful if the article was removed from the website.

Investigators interviewed Premo at his residence on May 14, and he provided his cellphone to the detectives. When they informed Premo they have documentation of the threatening call from his device, Premo “suggested that he may have been under the influence of alcohol when the call was made.” He also told investigators he has paid someone $5,000 to remove the news article about his arrest from the internet.

When advised of the potential for the misdemeanor charges against him, Premo told investigators he was aware of the victim and referred to the victim with profanity.

Premo “got very angry” at that moment and asked investigators to leave, and they went outside. He then came to his front door informing them he was calmed down, and investigators provided him with an inventory receipt for the retrieved cellphone.