Pittston Area hosts Spring into STEM

May 25, 2024

Giada Scagliotti, 7, center, and Miracle Neary, 8, left, under the supervision of instructor Colleen Reza, left, on How to Make a Kaledioscope. Tony Callaio | Sunday Dispatch

Pittston Area instructor Jill Samuels helps 8-year-old Ellie Schuh how to make Homemade Seed Bombs during Spring into STEM. Tony Callaio | Sunday Dispatch

Six-year-old twins Cora and Alex Ruth work at the The Floor is Lava STEM station at Pittston Area. Tony Callaio | Sunday Dispatch

Pittston Area instructors Angel Olmstead and Carolyn Cocco, left, aid, left to right: Elle Troynacki, 8, Reese Troynacki, 6, Elise Troynacki, Evelyn Melvin, 8, make butterflies out of pipe cleaners at Pittston Area's Spring into STEM program. Tony Callaio | Sunday Dispatch

Seven-year-old Eugene Buzzetta watches his homemade car travel down the track at the Ready, Set, LEGO station. Tony Callaio | Sunday Dispatch

YATESVILLE – Pittston Area held a Spring into STEM program on Saturday, May 18 at the high school. Children attending made LED flowers and lightsabers, kaleidoscopes, LEGO racers and butterflies.