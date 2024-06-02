PIttston Area became the D2 5A Champion for the second time in three-years avenging the 2023 defeat from Abington Heights.

Four-year starting pitcher for Pittston Area, Gianna Adams, shutout Abington Heights avenging the D2 5A loss from 2023 to the Comets. Pittston Area won 3-0, taking the title.

After fielding a ground ball, Pittston Area 2nd baseman Julia Long tosses out Abington Heights catcher Lindsey Tasker at first with Gabby Gorzkowski (19) cover the base at Wilkes University’s home field at the D2 title game.

Patriot Marina Antal struck first with a single against Abingto Heights on Tuesday at Wilkes University for the D2 title game.

Pittston Area centerfielder Lili Hintze successfully runs down a long ball hit by the Comets’ Isabelle Wilmot.

PIttston Area senior Gianna Adams hits an opposite field single knocking in an RBI to help her cause.

Patriot freshman Julia Long (15) celebrates after sliding home safe off a Gianna Adams single against Abington Heights on Tuesday afternoon.

