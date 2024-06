To reward students for participating in his presentation on solar eclipses, WNEP-TV weatherman Jeremy Lewan, right, hands out WNEP pens, removable tattoos, and a pawautograph from Ranger, Chief Meteorologist Kurt Aaron’s dog. Wyoming Area Catholic Principal Eileen Rischoff sits to Lewan’s right.

WNEP-TV meteorologist Jeremy Lewan stopped by Wyoming Area Catholic School pn Friday to educate the students on solar eclipses.

Jeremy Lewan, WNEP-TV meteorologist, right, speaks to the student body on his personal experience of the total eclipse in April.

While at Wyoming Area Catholic on Friday, WNEP-TV meteorologist Jeremy Lewan fields questions on the most recent solar eclipse.

EXETER – WNEP-TV meteorologist Jeremy Lewan spoke to the students at Wyoming Area Catholic on Friday about the most recent solar eclipse in April.

Lewan shared his own experiences viewing the eclipse on a cruise ship off the coast of Mexico seeing the eclipse in totality.

He also entertained questions from the students.