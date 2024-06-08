Seven sets of twins from the Pittston Area Class of 2024 graduated this past week. First row, left to right: Ethan Ungureit, Adrien Ungureit, Lillian Pesarchick, Olivia Pesarchick, Olivia Rucco, Julia Rucco, Andrew Adonizio, Jacob Adonizio. Second row: Abigail Chernouskas, Kaitlin Chernouskas, Meghan McCawley, Riley McCawley, Makaila Posluszny and Lana Posluszny.

Pittston Area 2024 graduate Laura Farber recevied her diploma from Dr. Coreen Milazzo, right, then posed for a photo from Pittston Area faculty member and school photographer, Angel Noone, left, Thursday evening at Trippi Field, Yatesville, for the school’s 58th Commencement ceremony.

Pittston Area junior class members made up the Color Guard as they lead school board members, faculty and students into Charley Trippi Stadium, Thursday evening, June 6.

Danica Sudo looks very happy as she and her classmates of Pittston Area 2024 process into the Charley Trippi Stadium on Thursday, June 6.

Pittston Area Class of 2024 President Ciaran Bilbow addressed a standing room only audience a graduation on Thursday evening.

Pittston Area class Valedictorian Abigail Chernouskas was given the honor to speak at her graduation at Charley Trippi Stadium on June 6.

Olivianna Venesko sang the National Anthem, wrote the class poem “Aging,” and sang the class song, “Where’d All the Time Go” accompanied by guitarist and classmate Wyatt Kazlaski.

It was standing room only at Charley Trippi Stadium, Yatesville, on Thursday, June 6 for the 58th commencement of Pittston Area School District.

PIttston Area graduate Catherine Galonis, ended her high school career on a great note with a huge smile at graduation.

2024 Pittston Area graduate Isaiah Barr takes his graduation photo with his mother, Marissa on Thursday, June 6 at Charley Trippi Stadium, Yatesville.

Pittston Area 2024 graduates, all 256, toss their caps in the air at the conclusion of the alma mater at the conclusion of graduation.

YATESVILLE – Pittston Area School District conducted the 58th commencement ceremony Thursday evening at Charley Trippi Stadium, just after the area was hit with a torrential downpour.

After the brief weather delay, 256 seniors heard speeches from Ciaran Bilbow, senior class president, the Kevin Booth, superintendent of the school district, Class of 2024 Valedictorian Abigail Chernouskas, Dr. Frank Serino, school board president.

Olivianna Vanesko, accompanied by senior classmate Wyatt Kazlaski on guitar, sang the class the class song” Where’d All the Time Go. Vanesko also recited the class poem, “Aging.”